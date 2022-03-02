The Liberal Media Reaction Over Biden's State of the Union Was Forced, Predictable, and Overall Sad

I wanted to hide under the bed for most of Joe Biden’s State of the Union. I felt like I was subjected to an hour’s worth of whiplash. It was spotty. It went all over the place. It was a frenetic and disorganized mess, possibly because it was re-written in a few parts. We have a war in Ukraine, rising fuel costs, inflation that’s out of control, a border crisis unresolved, and a Democratic Party that is just circling the drain under this guy. They had to polish some parts, add others, and do major surgery on the rest.

It was Frankenstein’s creature—and it was delivered by someone who is a few steps away from having the 25th Amendment invoked. It was a true recycle of the Obama years’ objectives but with a different and sloppier messenger. Still, Biden’s first State of the Union was seen as a super-grand slam. CNN’s Van Jones was over the moon for the speech. Democracy didn’t exist until Joe Biden was elected president, forget Clisthenes. Other outlets, like ABC News, felt the address wasn’t partisan. Were they even listening?

Despite Biden taking a shot at Republicans for tax cuts, opposing a federal takeover of elections, supporting the right to life, and other partisan messages and swipes, ABC chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl claims the address "didn't have a partisan edge to it." pic.twitter.com/EdjNKzf6Cr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 2, 2022

The best part comes that after all the praise from Jones, his CNN colleague David Chalian noted that in a poll conducted by those who just watched the speech, 41 percent had a ‘very positive’ view of it, down 10 points from last year’s joint address. It’s the lowest ‘very positive’ view rating for a speech in the last 15 years of instant polling.

Van Jones reacts to Biden's State of the Union address:



"I have not seen unity in this country like I saw at the beginning of that speech...If you didn’t believe in democracy before, if you never heard of democracy and you just looked at the body language of this guy..." pic.twitter.com/Ik4T58nB8Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

CNN's instant poll of SOTU viewers, which leans more Democratic, shows 41% had a "very positive" reaction to Biden's SOTU. Down 10% from last year's joint address.



It's "the lowest 'very positive' we've seen in about the last 15 years of instant polling after the SOTU address." pic.twitter.com/vZz1q69Gzs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

How could that be? Well, maybe it’s because these folks like to bash normal Americans and it’s not just rural Republicans. It’s now ordinary parents. Yes, CNN actually decided to rehash the ‘war on parents’ narrative concerning education.

Phillip just now said Biden's speech represented America's center: "I didn't hear [him]...playing to the base in this speech. It seemed almost like what he was trying to say to the base is this is how we have to message...This was Biden trying to find...the mushy middle." #SOTU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 2, 2022

Very telling how CNN is state-run TV by having an out and open Biden stooge under the guise of "biographer" with two liberal political commentators versus just one conservative. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 2, 2022

They just don’t learn.

It wasn’t all universally accepted on the Left. David Axelrod, Obama’s former top aide, and adviser, noted that Biden’s inflation portion of the speech was more of a “drive-by,” and added that the speech devolved into a laundry list that did not turn the tide.

The reaction was forced. It was an overreach. It was trying to polish a turd, which is not possible. You already know this. I’m not saying anything new, but we’re rapidly approaching state-run media with these guys. We might already be there.

A C-SPAN caller who didn't support Biden or Trump in 2020 but Bernie Sanders rips Biden's SOTU:



"I believe the whole speech, the whole Biden speech, is gaslighting people with critical thinking skills." pic.twitter.com/KzUmEkt1Jx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

Wonder if he connected convincingly on inflation? Felt like a driveby.#SOTU — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 2, 2022