Did You See What Kamala Harris Quietly Mouthed During Biden's State of the Union?

Well, Joe Biden’s State of the Union was marked with some oddities, to say the least. Some of the greetings he offered to members of Congress were just weird; he headbutted them. We’ll get into the other bizarre antics that occurred later today, but Joe did what he does best. Trip over his own tongue. There were little trip-ups like not being able to pronounce “ruble” when discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It’s an entirely different matter when he forgets the geographical location.

The first part of the speech did offer support for Ukraine. It expounded on how Biden was this master architect in getting the West to respond to this invasion. I’m doubtful of these foreign policy moves since Biden presided over a shambolic exit from Afghanistan. The man has been wrong on every major foreign policy move for the past 40 years. He later said that while the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was surrounded by Russian forces, Vladimir Putin could never gain the hearts and souls of the…“Iranian people.”

BIDEN: Putin will "never gain the hearts and souls of the *Iranian* people." pic.twitter.com/22cR8ajLxU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

WATCH: Kamala corrects Biden under her breath when Biden refers to “Ukrainians” as “Iranians.” pic.twitter.com/wkXcUpRu53 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

Yikes.

What’s worse is that Vice President Kamala Harris corrected him, albeit very quietly. She mouths “Ukrainians” upon hearing the Biden gaffe. Yet, she’s no better on this front as she said this about the war yesterday, “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong.”

These are the two leading us through this crisis.

Serenity now.