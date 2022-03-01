Biden on Ukraine: Putin Will Never Gain the Hearts and Souls of the... 'Iranian People'

It didn’t take long for Joe Biden to trip over his own tongue. Look, I wasn’t expecting much. I know you felt the same way, but lordly—this was a faceplant. When you’re declaring your support for a besieged people, it’s probably a good idea to get the geographical location right. Biden spoke at length about the Ukraine war. How Putin underestimated the resolve of the free world, and how a weaker Russia will be the result of this conflict.

Here's what he was supposed to say [emphasis mine]:

We see the unity among leaders of nations and a more unified Europe a more unified West. And we see unity among the people who are gathering in cities in large crowds around the world even in Russia to demonstrate their support for Ukraine. In the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security. This is a real test. It’s going to take time. So let us continue to draw inspiration from the iron will of the Ukrainian people. To our fellow Ukrainian Americans who forge a deep bond that connects our two nations we stand with you. Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people.

Here’s what he actually said:

BIDEN: Putin will "never gain the hearts and souls of the *Iranian* people." pic.twitter.com/22cR8ajLxU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

The “Iranian people” Joe. This comes after your vice president had this to say about the war today.

Thank you, Kamala Harris, for so eloquently explaining the conflict in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/myaMXpJXxV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2022

“So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong.”

What a bumbling circus.