Oh, So That's How Ukraine Is Trying to Neutralize Russia at the United Nations

It’s a Hail Mary attempt, but it’s all they have at this point within this international organization that is known for doing not much of anything regarding protecting and maintaining world peace. It’s no shock that the United Nations Security Council resolution on Ukraine was vetoed by Russia, a permanent member. Now, they hope to remove Russia as a voting member by drafting an argument that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is tantamount to genocide (via Times of Israel):

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to strip Russia of its vote at the UN Security Council as punishment for invading Ukraine. “To deprive the aggressor country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council, to qualify Russian actions and statements as genocide of the Ukrainian people, to help with the delivery of corpses of Russian soldiers. Talked about it in a conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres,” Zelensky writes on Twitter. Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council with the right to veto decisions, along with China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

JUST IN - Ukraine's Zelensky asks #UN to recognize Putin's actions as genocide and to strip Russia's right to vote in the Security Council. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 26, 2022

Fox News has more:

"This is terror," Zelenskyy said in a video message, referring to the military invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which spread across Ukraine in recent days to include targets in Kyiv, the capital, and Kharkiv, the nation's second-largest city, among other locations. "They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly," he added, according to Reuters. "This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed." "Russia's criminal actions against Ukraine bear signs of genocide," he added, according to the report.

We’ll see if this gains even a modicum of traction. I doubt it as the United Nations drags its feet slower than an octogenarian with a walker. The tortoises of the Galapagos move quicker. Meanwhile, the war rages on with the Ukrainians holding out against staggering odds.