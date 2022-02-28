Russia

Oh, So That's How Ukraine Is Trying to Neutralize Russia at the United Nations

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 28, 2022 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Oh, So That's How Ukraine Is Trying to Neutralize Russia at the United Nations

Source: Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

It’s a Hail Mary attempt, but it’s all they have at this point within this international organization that is known for doing not much of anything regarding protecting and maintaining world peace. It’s no shock that the United Nations Security Council resolution on Ukraine was vetoed by Russia, a permanent member. Now, they hope to remove Russia as a voting member by drafting an argument that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is tantamount to genocide (via Times of Israel):

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to strip Russia of its vote at the UN Security Council as punishment for invading Ukraine.

“To deprive the aggressor country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council, to qualify Russian actions and statements as genocide of the Ukrainian people, to help with the delivery of corpses of Russian soldiers. Talked about it in a conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres,” Zelensky writes on Twitter.

Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council with the right to veto decisions, along with China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Fox News has more:

"This is terror," Zelenskyy said in a video message, referring to the military invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which spread across Ukraine in recent days to include targets in Kyiv, the capital, and Kharkiv, the nation's second-largest city, among other locations.

"They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly," he added, according to Reuters. "This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed."

"Russia's criminal actions against Ukraine bear signs of genocide," he added, according to the report.

We’ll see if this gains even a modicum of traction. I doubt it as the United Nations drags its feet slower than an octogenarian with a walker. The tortoises of the Galapagos move quicker. Meanwhile, the war rages on with the Ukrainians holding out against staggering odds.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Capitol Mask Mandate Conveniently Lifted Just in Time for Biden's SOTU
Spencer Brown
Moscow Stock Exchange Closed As Russian Economy Reels from Sanctions
Spencer Brown
Happy Hunting: European Union to Flood Ukraine With $500 Million in Arms
Matt Vespa
Will This Country Be Sanctioned Next? Belarus to Aid the Russians in Invasion of Ukraine
Rebecca Downs
Jen Psaki's Preview of What to Expect at Biden's SOTU Shows How Delusional This Administration Is
Rebecca Downs
Trump Was Right About Germany and NATO. Their Latest Move Proves It.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular