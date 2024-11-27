'What a Farce': Ron DeSantis Blasts California's Slow Vote Count

Election Day was over three weeks ago, and yet California is still counting votes. Arizona, as Katie covered earlier this week, just finished. While Republicans won enough seats to keep control of the House just under a week after the election, how narrow their majority will be remains to be seen, thanks to slow counting for House races out of California.

When it comes to California's 13th Congressional District, Democrat Adam Gray currently leads Republican Rep. John Duarte. This is based on an update from Tuesday night, as highlighted by California Target Book's Rob Pyers. Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman was even trying to offer that the race was "Still way too close to call," and three weeks after Election Day.

🚨 #CA13 Update - Stanislaus County is in, adding 1,349 votes that break 52.85%/47.15% for Democrat Adam Gray, netting him 77 votes to increase his lead over incumbent Republican John Duarte to 182 votes. https://t.co/RYNEQnK5it — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) November 27, 2024

New: Adam Gray (D) overtakes #CA13 Rep. John Duarte (R) by 105 votes w/ new Merced Co. ballot drop. Still way too close to call w/ a few thousand left, but a huge development for Dems. https://t.co/yq7Ct0VqKB — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 27, 2024

That there is still only just an "Update," prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to chime in, pointing out that we're actually on the eve of Thanksgiving and still don't know the results. "Post-election day ballot 'dumps' continue to net Democrat votes over two GOP incumbents," he posted, also calling the whole operation "a farce."

Democrat Derek Tran just recently declared victory in California's 45th Congressional District, against Republican Rep. Michelle Steel.

We are on the eve of Thanksgiving and California still hasn’t finished counting votes. Post-election day ballot “dumps” continue to net Democrat votes over two GOP incumbents.



This may reduce the Republican majority in the US House to a razor thin 220-215.



What a farce. https://t.co/JWO44RRtaw — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 27, 2024

The results of election results in Florida, which is the third most populous state in the country, were known right on Election Day. President-elect Donald Trump won by over 13 percentage points against Vice President Kamala Harris, as did Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who was challenged by Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Currently, Republicans have 220-213 seats for the 119th Congress, though they might find themselves at a particularly narrow majority of 220-215 seats.

Trump has also tasked Republicans from the House to serve in his administration, including Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Mike Waltz (R-FL), leading to more vacancies for the new Congress and an even slimmer majority. Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) resigned earlier this month after he was nominated by Trump to serve as Attorney General, though he later withdrew his name and has indicated he will not return for the 119th Congress.