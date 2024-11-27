Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Trump's Return to the White House Moves to a New Phase. Here Are...
Harris Reportedly Considering Another Presidential Run. One Dem Strategist Has a Message f...
'The Current Administration Has Not Listened to Me': House Dem Has a Meeting...
'Knock Off This Nonsense': Cotton Warns Austin About DoD Efforts to Undermine Trump
UN Adviser Would Not Call Israel's Gaza Campaign Genocide. What Happened Next Isn't...
VIP
'Shouldn't Be Saying This Out Loud': What an NIH Data Chief Admitted About...
VIP
A Court Just Upheld a Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
A Fugitive on the FBI's 'Most Wanted Terrorists' List for Over 20 Years...
Trump Cabinet Nominees, Appointees Facing Threats
NYT: Trump Destroyed Democrats' Expected 'Demographic Destiny'
Chris Cillizza Admits What We Knew All Along About Tim Walz
Language in Would-Be Trump Assassin's Jailhouse Letter Sounds Awfully Familiar
Trump's Border Czar Is Already Visiting the Southern Border
Tipsheet

'What a Farce': Ron DeSantis Blasts California's Slow Vote Count

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 27, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Election Day was over three weeks ago, and yet California is still counting votes. Arizona, as Katie covered earlier this week, just finished. While Republicans won enough seats to keep control of the House just under a week after the election, how narrow their majority will be remains to be seen, thanks to slow counting for House races out of California.

Advertisement

When it comes to California's 13th Congressional District, Democrat Adam Gray currently leads Republican Rep. John Duarte. This is based on an update from Tuesday night, as highlighted by California Target Book's Rob Pyers. Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman was even trying to offer that the race was "Still way too close to call," and three weeks after Election Day.

That there is still only just an "Update," prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to chime in, pointing out that we're actually on the eve of Thanksgiving and still don't know the results. "Post-election day ballot 'dumps' continue to net Democrat votes over two GOP incumbents," he posted, also calling the whole operation "a farce."

Democrat Derek Tran just recently declared victory in California's 45th Congressional District, against Republican Rep. Michelle Steel. 

Recommended

Chris Cillizza Admits What We Knew All Along About Tim Walz Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The results of election results in Florida, which is the third most populous state in the country, were known right on Election Day. President-elect Donald Trump won by over 13 percentage points against Vice President Kamala Harris, as did Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who was challenged by Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. 

Currently, Republicans have 220-213 seats for the 119th Congress, though they might find themselves at a particularly narrow majority of 220-215 seats. 

Trump has also tasked Republicans from the House to serve in his administration, including Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Mike Waltz (R-FL), leading to more vacancies for the new Congress and an even slimmer majority. Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) resigned earlier this month after he was nominated by Trump to serve as Attorney General, though he later withdrew his name and has indicated he will not return for the 119th Congress. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chris Cillizza Admits What We Knew All Along About Tim Walz Rebecca Downs
NYT: Trump Destroyed Democrats' Expected 'Demographic Destiny' Guy Benson
Harris Reportedly Considering Another Presidential Run. One Dem Strategist Has a Message for Her. Leah Barkoukis
Trump's Return to the White House Moves to a New Phase. Here Are the Terms. Katie Pavlich
Language in Would-Be Trump Assassin's Jailhouse Letter Sounds Awfully Familiar Mia Cathell
Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chris Cillizza Admits What We Knew All Along About Tim Walz Rebecca Downs
Advertisement