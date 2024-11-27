Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI
Trump's Return to the White House Moves to a New Phase. Here Are the Terms.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 27, 2024 10:00 AM
The Trump transition team officially singed a Memorandum of Understanding Tuesday with the Biden administration, moving President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House into a new phase. 

“After completing the selection process of his incoming Cabinet, President-elect Trump is entering the next phase of his administration’s transition by executing a Memorandum of Understanding with President Joe Biden’s White House. This engagement allows our intended Cabinet nominees to begin critical preparations, including the deployment of landing teams to every department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power,” former Trump 2024 campaign co-chair and incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles released in a statement. 

Here are the terms, courtesy of the Trump transition team: 

The Transition will not utilize taxpayer funding for costs related to the transition, which is consistent with President Trump’s commitment to save taxpayers' hard-earned money,

The Transition will not use government buildings or technology provided by GSA and will operate as a self-sufficient organization. This organizational autonomy means a streamlined process that guarantees the Trump Administration is ready on Day 1.

The Transition already has existing security and information protections built in, which means we will not require additional government and bureaucratic oversight.

The Transition has an existing Ethics Plan for those involved, which will meet the requirements for personnel to seamlessly move into the Trump Administration. Pursuant to the Transition Enhancement Act, that Ethics Plan will be posted to the website of the General Services Administration website.

The Transition landing teams will quickly integrate directly into federal agencies and departments with access to documents and policy sharing.

Per the agreement, the Transition will disclose the landing team members to the Biden Administration.

The agreement dictates that the Trump-Vance Transition will utilize private funding, again, providing cost savings to American taxpayers. Donors to the Transition will be disclosed to the public. Consistent with Transition policy already in place, the Transition will not accept foreign donations.

