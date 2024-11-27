Trump's Return to the White House Moves to a New Phase. Here Are the Terms.

The Trump transition team officially singed a Memorandum of Understanding Tuesday with the Biden administration, moving President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House into a new phase.

“After completing the selection process of his incoming Cabinet, President-elect Trump is entering the next phase of his administration’s transition by executing a Memorandum of Understanding with President Joe Biden’s White House. This engagement allows our intended Cabinet nominees to begin critical preparations, including the deployment of landing teams to every department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power,” former Trump 2024 campaign co-chair and incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles released in a statement.

Here are the terms, courtesy of the Trump transition team: