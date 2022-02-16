BLM Activist Accused of Trying to Shoot Mayoral Candidate Bailed Out of Jail By Pro-BLM Bail Fund

The saga of pro-Black Lives Matter and pro-gun control activist Quintez Brown continued on Wednesday after he was bailed out of jail after being arrested for attempting to shoot Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday.

WHAS11 News reporter Rachel Droze said she spoke with the BLM Louisville chapter who said they were in the process of getting a cashier's check to post Brown’s $100,000 bail. The money used to bail Brown came from the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

Just spoke with @BLMLouisville. They are heading to the bank to get a cashiers check to post Quintez Brown’s bail. Brown is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 16, 2022

The $100,000 cashiers check has been officially given to the clerks office to pay for @BLMLouisville activist Quintez Brown’s release. @LouCommBailFund is paying. Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. pic.twitter.com/5BMdW2hpfm — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 16, 2022

BLM Louisville defended the decision to help bail out Brown by responding to Councilman Anthony Piagentini's criticism by stating: "When the bail was raised mental health resources were basicslly denied. @LouCommBailFund did that. He will get the help he deserves. Serve your city!"

No you are and folks like you who don't do anything to address a system that is actually killing people. When the bail was raised mental health resources were basicslly denied. @LouCommBailFund did that. He will get the help he deserves. Serve your city! https://t.co/ZlLCIAdTGY — BLM Louisville (@BLMLouisville) February 16, 2022

Brown has an extensive history of being a BLM activist and gun control proponent. In 2018, Brown appeared on MSNBC during the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C.

Here is @JoyAnnReid interviewing the shooting suspect/BLM activist/black nationalist accused of trying to assassinate a Louisville mayoral candidate in a shooting. Quintez Brown was an anti-gun advocate in the March for Our Lives protest. pic.twitter.com/1yPM4qr1ek — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2022

In 2019, he authored an op-ed for the Courier-Journal titled, "Kentucky's concealed carry law shows your life doesn't matter to gun-loving Republicans."