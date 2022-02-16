Gun Control

BLM Activist Accused of Trying to Shoot Mayoral Candidate Bailed Out of Jail By Pro-BLM Bail Fund

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Feb 16, 2022 8:10 PM
BLM Activist Accused of Trying to Shoot Mayoral Candidate Bailed Out of Jail By Pro-BLM Bail Fund

Source: @tez4liberation

The saga of pro-Black Lives Matter and pro-gun control activist Quintez Brown continued on Wednesday after he was bailed out of jail after being arrested for attempting to shoot Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday.

WHAS11 News reporter Rachel Droze said she spoke with the BLM Louisville chapter who said they were in the process of getting a cashier's check to post Brown’s $100,000 bail. The money used to bail Brown came from the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

BLM Louisville defended the decision to help bail out Brown by responding to Councilman Anthony Piagentini's criticism by stating: "When the bail was raised mental health resources were basicslly denied. @LouCommBailFund did that. He will get the help he deserves. Serve your city!"

Brown has an extensive history of being a BLM activist and gun control proponent. In 2018, Brown appeared on MSNBC during the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C.

In 2019, he authored an op-ed for the Courier-Journal titled, "Kentucky's concealed carry law shows your life doesn't matter to gun-loving Republicans." 

