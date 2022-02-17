BLM Chapter Remains Unapologetic After Bailing Out Activist Accused of Shooting at KY Candidate

The Black Lives Matter chapter in Louisville, Kentucky has doubled down on its efforts to help bailout activist Quintez Brown after he was arrested for attempting to shoot mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday.

Brown's bail of $100,000 was paid for by the Louisville Community Bail Fund on Wednesday. In the face of immense backlash online by Thursday, BLM Louisville posted multiple tweets justifying their actions, saying Brown needed mental health support instead of being in jail while adding jails need to be abolished.

The guy we bailed out needed support. As the candidate said. https://t.co/Nyw4PeRgee — BLM Louisville (@BLMLouisville) February 17, 2022

We should do away with jail all together and fund the necessary preventative measures folks beg @louisvillemayor budget every year https://t.co/QBaWUdKLz4 — BLM Louisville (@BLMLouisville) February 17, 2022

When one Twitter user mocked the chapter for bailing out someone who is accused of shooting at "a governmental employee," BLM Louisville replied with a snarky "*Candidate" tweet.

When Brown's social media history of sharing anti-Semitic posts was brought up, BLM Louisville said, "We absolutely have no idea what the motive was."

Quintez Brown liked/retweeted many antisemitic posts before allegedly carrying out an attempted assassination attempt on @RunWithCraig, who is Jewish. One tweet says Jewish golden age was because of black exploitation. He also posted flyer for antisemitic black nationalist group. pic.twitter.com/OUZkSACH96 — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2022

We absolutely have no idea what the motive was. Everything at this point is speculation until legal presents more. https://t.co/I2qvr2QHDN — BLM Louisville (@BLMLouisville) February 17, 2022

In addition to being an outspoken local BLM activist, Brown heavily advocated for gun control prior to Monday's shooting. In 2019, he authored an op-ed for the Courier-Journal titled, "Kentucky's concealed carry law shows your life doesn't matter to gun-loving Republicans."