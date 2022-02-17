Law and Order

BLM Chapter Remains Unapologetic After Bailing Out Activist Accused of Shooting at KY Candidate

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Feb 17, 2022 5:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The Black Lives Matter chapter in Louisville, Kentucky has doubled down on its efforts to help bailout activist Quintez Brown after he was arrested for attempting to shoot mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday.

Brown's bail of $100,000 was paid for by the Louisville Community Bail Fund on Wednesday. In the face of immense backlash online by Thursday, BLM Louisville posted multiple tweets justifying their actions, saying Brown needed mental health support instead of being in jail while adding jails need to be abolished.

When one Twitter user mocked the chapter for bailing out someone who is accused of shooting at "a governmental employee," BLM Louisville replied with a snarky "*Candidate" tweet.

When Brown's social media history of sharing anti-Semitic posts was brought up, BLM Louisville said, "We absolutely have no idea what the motive was."

In addition to being an outspoken local BLM activist, Brown heavily advocated for gun control prior to Monday's shooting. In 2019, he authored an op-ed for the Courier-Journal titled, "Kentucky's concealed carry law shows your life doesn't matter to gun-loving Republicans."

