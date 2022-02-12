Witchhunt: The Liberal Media Seizes on Gaps in the Logs for Trump's White House Phone Records

They’re going to try and ‘Nixon tape’ Trump. They couldn’t get him on Russian collusion. They couldn’t get him on quid pro quo in Ukraine. They can’t nail him for January 6. So, the Hail Mary toss here is…missing records? Really? Trump’s enemies are just throwing all the things against the wall to stop this man from running again. Trump commands one of the most efficiently dispersed political coalitions in recent memory. They dismissed him in 2016. They’re not going to do the same in the future. In fact, they don’t even want to play. Indict him on something, anything, and prohibit him from running ever again. That’s the game plan. The impeachment attempts failed. This January 6 Select Committee is a dud and could be dissolved next year. How about something like a DOJ investigation into missing records that could keep the pressure on this guy. It would certainly extend the fishing expedition.

This week there were reports that some 15 boxes of documents from Trump are missing, and that he routinely tore up papers that should have been preserved for the public record. New York Times’ Maggie Haberman’s new book includes passages where the White House plumbing would be clogged due to Trump flushing papers down the toilet. Whether this is true remains to be seen. How many Trump White House books turn out to be total fake news. We shall see, but gaps in the phone call logs are drawing scrutiny (via The Hill):

Investigators from the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have found gaps in the White House phone records on the day of the insurrection, reports The New York Times. Investigators were unable to find the logs of calls by former President Trump during hours on that day when they know he was sometimes on the phone. There is no evidence that official logs were changed or deleted, the Times reports, and Trump often used his personal phone or those of aides for calls. At least one call directed to Trump on the day of the Capitol riot was picked up by an aide. Trump is known to have spoken to GOP Sens. Mike Lee (Utah) and Tommy Tuberville (Ala.), but the call was not present in the official records shared with the investigative committee, according to the Times. The House select committee has been given access to various documents by the National Archives including presidential diaries, schedules, activity records and call records to Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence from the day of the insurrection.

There’s the hook. If you’re an anti-Trump Republican or a mentally ill Democrat, you need to have contingency plans. Should the House Select Committee on this be shredded by a new GOP House majority, then the DOJ could take up the mantle should they find anything. You need to get the gears turning on this secondary protocol now, however. If there’s nothing, then all that was wasted was American taxpayer money. If not, then there could be a new DOJ probe.

The Trump obsession continues, as well as the narrative that the walls are closing in on him when that’s not the case. Didn’t the Left say that when Michael Avenatti was making up stuff about Trump prior to his wire fraud conviction? We’ve seen this movie before. I’d bank on a whole lot of nothing coming from this as with most anti-Trump witch hunts.