Confirmed: The Israelis Have a Laser Defense System...And It's Vindicated One GOP Congresswoman (Sort Of)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been vindicated…sort of. I mean, not really, but the state of Israel will have the ability to shoot missiles out of the sky with lasers soon. It’s the Iron Dome reloaded. The nation will have the ability to protect itself from a variety of air-based attacks. The Iron Dome has done wonders saving the lives of innocent Israelis from the rockets fired by the heinous terror group Hamas. In the summer of 2006, pre-Iron Dome Israel was subjected to a terror campaign from the air as Hezbollah fired scores of Katyusha rockets into the country. I do hope all goes well with this new laser system (via JPost):

Israel will surround itself with a defensive “laser wall,” with new missile interception technology to be ready within a year, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced in a speech at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. The IDF will begin using the laser interception system in the next year, first experimentally and later operationally, starting in the South. “This will allow us, in the medium- to long-term, to surround Israel with a laser wall that will defend us from missiles, rockets, UAVs and other threats that will essentially take away the strongest card our enemies have against us,” Bennett said. The Defense Ministry successfully intercepted drones with the powerful airborne laser system installed on light aircraft in June. The system downed several UAVs at a range of one kilometer with a 100% success rate. The ministry intends to build a laser with a power of 100 kilowatts that will have an effective range of 20 km.

#BREAKING Bennett announces that Israel will be able to start rolling out lasers to shoot down rockets and missiles within a year. — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) February 1, 2022

Article is up to date.



Anyway, everyone is talking about space lasers, and I get the joke, but it should be noted that the plan is a combination of ground and air lasers, but not space. — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) February 1, 2022

Greene once reportedly blamed forest fires caused by Jewish space lasers, which is a theory that is way the hell out there. In truth, she doesn’t blame Jewish space lasers for the 2018 wildfires, but does suggest a laser caused them (via Newsweek):

"I actually have no idea because I've never said that phrase or typed it, 'Jewish space lasers,'" Greene responded. "This is a story that some leftist 'journalist'—really he's an activist—wrote a hit piece on me and entitled it 'Jewish space lasers.' And so, you know, the left-wing media, they just run the same lies over and over again, and they call me an anti-Semite and say that I've said something like 'Jewish space lasers,' and I never did.... This is what they do to people like me that refuse to back down." During the interview, Greene referenced her now-deleted November 2018 Facebook post in which she laid out the conspiracy theory. While Greene didn't use the phrase "Jewish space lasers" in her post, she did lay out a conspiracy theory claiming that the 2018 California wildfires were possibly caused by "lasers or blue beams of light." She also claimed the wildfires would benefit an international banking firm with a Jewish family name.

Now, what Greene said isn’t illegal. Could it be viewed as anti-Semitic? Yes—but the “Jewish space lasers” line has latched onto her which is why some people are having fun with this recent defense development for Israel.

As for that line, Ms. Greene. Best to keep a lid on it. It’s not true. We can’t fight the Left if we take one step forward and five steps back with trip-ups like this.