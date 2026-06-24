Tyler Metcalf's Dad Absolutely Torches The View's Sunny Hostin Over Her Remarks About His Son's Death

Jeff Metcalf can’t hold his tongue anymore about how Karmelo Anthony’s family behaved during sentencing, and The View’s Sunny Hostin using his son’s death as a prop to make a shoddy point about race in America. He was on Will Cain’s show this week and did not hold back on Hostin, while also noting that Anthony’s family did not show any remorse. They weren’t even there when their son was sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder. Anthony fatally stabbed Jeff’s son, Austin, in Frisco, Texas, at a track meet in 2025.

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Sunny Hostin and ABC are facing mass calls for a lawsuit after claiming Karmelo Anthony did not receive a fair trial because there were no black jurors, while also misrepresenting the words of Austin Metcalf’s father, Jeff, to millions of viewers.



Rein in your harpies, ABC. pic.twitter.com/aFphCw9x5Z — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 23, 2026

🚨 WOW! Austin Metcalf's father Jeff Metcalf OBLITERATES The View's Sunny Hostin after she defended Karmelo Anthony's murder, calling it "self defense"



"If that woman said that, she has NO IDEA about the facts...she wants to SPEW her public opinion on a platform that reaches… pic.twitter.com/pt7YtRzfbv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 23, 2026

"If that woman said that, she has no idea about the facts...she wants to spew her public opinion on a platform that reaches millions of people every day. Do I have that platform? No, but today I have a little platform to say what I'd like. She is completely wrong!" "And if they won't take me and call me and ask me to be able to view with them, I would gladly — fly me up there!" "They're just like anybody else. They don't know me, they don't know Hunter, Austin, they don't know Karmelo." "They're looking for their 15 minutes of fame or their click bait or their clicks. They're looking to monetize the death of my son. I really wish they wouldn't speak about it at all."

NEW: Austin Metcalf's father says Karmelo Anthony's family has shown zero remorse after his son was murdered, says they decided to play the race card instead.



Will Cain: "Have you ever spoken to the Anthonys?"



Jeff Metcalf: "No."



Cain: "No apology, no remorse?"



Metcalf:… pic.twitter.com/I7PCqqNWde — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2026

Will Cain: "Have you ever spoken to the Anthonys?" Jeff Metcalf: "No." Cain: "No apology, no remorse?"

Metcalf: "Nothing... They weren't there for the sentencing, and they were not there for victim impact statements. They left that poor child up there by himself. As soon as the verdict was read... his family and some other advocates left the courtroom and turned in their badges."

Anthony got off easy. He should be either serving life in prison or on death row.

This is the segment that Metcalf ranted about, where even Whoopi Goldberg had to rein in Hostin.

Whoopi Goldberg was forced to make an on-air correction after Sunny Hostin brought up remarks from Austin Metcalf’s father.



Goldberg immediately jumped in to make sure the victim’s character wasn’t misrepresented by Hostin.



HOSTIN: “Austin Metcalf, the victim, the deceased,… pic.twitter.com/ac3OSHYD8y — Overton (@overton_news) June 22, 2026

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