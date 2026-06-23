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CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 23, 2026 11:30 PM
CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

They were expected to have a great night, and they did. The candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani all won. The socialists swept the race. While the national Democrats are Trump-deranged and focused on stopping the MAGA agenda, they have a serial killer hiding within their walls—and it’s wearing a Che Guevara shirt, with a copy of Das Kapital in its back pocket. And while this political killer is no fan of Trump, they want to take out the establishment Democrats first. This party got a reality check tonight: they might have to spend heavily to keep these people out, because the candidates that are winning these primaries are whack job city.

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“Tonight wasn’t just a bad night for so-called ‘Leader’ Hakeem Jeffries. It was the night the Democrat establishment officially surrendered to Zohran Mamdani and the socialist wing of their party,” said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella in a press release. “Every House Democrat, in safe and competitive districts alike, will now answer to the radicals calling the shots. And Americans should be terrified by where the Democrat Party is headed.”

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Fox News’ Bill Melugin has more:

Rep. Espaillat concedes. Mamdani-backed socialists have officially gone 3/3 and won all of their respective Democratic primaries for U.S. House in New York tonight. Their positions are some of the most extreme & far left Dems have seen:

Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13): Abolish prisons, abolish ICE, abolish borders, defund the police, and “all deportations are wrong”, including for violent criminals. She has called the U.S. an “effing disgrace”, and said in a prior social media post “I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.”

Claire Valdez (NY-7): Grant citizenship and voting rights to illegal aliens, use taxpayer funds for all transgender treatments, & eliminate private health insurance. 

Brad Lander (NY-10): Abolish ICE, forgive all student loans (almost $2 trillion worth), expand the Supreme Court. 

Mamdani gets a clean sweep, a bad night for Hakeem Jeffries, and big questions for where the Democratic Party is heading.

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CNN’s Van Jones also had a good take on what happened tonight: “This is a battle between the establishment and this insurgency. And the roof is collapsing on the Democratic party establishment tonight.”

Rep. Dan Goldman lost his primary, suffering a tough defeat to challenger Brad Lander, who secured nearly 65 percent of the vote. Goldman, one of the most outspoken anti-Trump voices, was pro-Israel. That’s what cost him his seat. He led the impeachment efforts but was also a total doofus. Still, the reason for his major loss is clear. 

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