CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight

They were expected to have a great night, and they did. The candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani all won. The socialists swept the race. While the national Democrats are Trump-deranged and focused on stopping the MAGA agenda, they have a serial killer hiding within their walls—and it’s wearing a Che Guevara shirt, with a copy of Das Kapital in its back pocket. And while this political killer is no fan of Trump, they want to take out the establishment Democrats first. This party got a reality check tonight: they might have to spend heavily to keep these people out, because the candidates that are winning these primaries are whack job city.

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NY-13 precinct map with 86% reporting



Adriano Espaillat has collapsed.



And Darializa Avila Chevalier is on the verge of a political earthquake. pic.twitter.com/H1JPsyT4VC — Michael Lange (@MichaelLangeNYC) June 24, 2026

Decades of black and Hispanic political power in New York City were just seized by Muslim Marxists. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 24, 2026

I say this with no ill will or animosity: if you hate the Democratic Party, then please don’t run for our nomination.



Don’t use our resources. Don’t rely on our volunteers. Don’t use our infrastructure. Don’t ask Democrats to invest their time, money, and energy in your… — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) June 23, 2026

Mamdani-endorsed Aber Kwas won the Democrat Primary tonight for a State Senate seat in New York.



Here she is saying that 9-11 was America's fault because of our "system of capitalism, racism, white supremacy and islamophobia." pic.twitter.com/ouSUB44nz3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 24, 2026

“Tonight wasn’t just a bad night for so-called ‘Leader’ Hakeem Jeffries. It was the night the Democrat establishment officially surrendered to Zohran Mamdani and the socialist wing of their party,” said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella in a press release. “Every House Democrat, in safe and competitive districts alike, will now answer to the radicals calling the shots. And Americans should be terrified by where the Democrat Party is headed.”

7 Democrat incumbents lost tonight in New York… has to be the most from any single state this primary cycle — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 24, 2026

Fox News’ Bill Melugin has more:

BREAKING: Rep. Espaillat concedes. Mamdani-backed socialists have officially gone 3/3 and won all of their respective Democratic primaries for U.S. House in New York tonight. Their positions are some of the most extreme & far left Dems have seen:



Darializa Avila Chevalier… pic.twitter.com/Fal1lHmair — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2026

Rep. Espaillat concedes. Mamdani-backed socialists have officially gone 3/3 and won all of their respective Democratic primaries for U.S. House in New York tonight. Their positions are some of the most extreme & far left Dems have seen: Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13): Abolish prisons, abolish ICE, abolish borders, defund the police, and “all deportations are wrong”, including for violent criminals. She has called the U.S. an “effing disgrace”, and said in a prior social media post “I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.” Claire Valdez (NY-7): Grant citizenship and voting rights to illegal aliens, use taxpayer funds for all transgender treatments, & eliminate private health insurance. Brad Lander (NY-10): Abolish ICE, forgive all student loans (almost $2 trillion worth), expand the Supreme Court. Mamdani gets a clean sweep, a bad night for Hakeem Jeffries, and big questions for where the Democratic Party is heading.

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DeRosa: They are not Democrats; they are socialists, and they are parasites. They cannot win on their own by creating their own party, so they are going to latch onto the Democratic Party and feed off of it, with the overall goal of taking it over and killing it. pic.twitter.com/w2OzLYK4H4 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2026

CNN’s Van Jones also had a good take on what happened tonight: “This is a battle between the establishment and this insurgency. And the roof is collapsing on the Democratic party establishment tonight.”

"This is a battle between the establishment and this insurgency. And the roof is collapsing on the Democratic party establishment tonight," @VanJones68 says. pic.twitter.com/YJxeI36ul3 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 24, 2026

Rep. Dan Goldman lost his primary, suffering a tough defeat to challenger Brad Lander, who secured nearly 65 percent of the vote. Goldman, one of the most outspoken anti-Trump voices, was pro-Israel. That’s what cost him his seat. He led the impeachment efforts but was also a total doofus. Still, the reason for his major loss is clear.

It is frightening that Democrat Jewish Congressman are being thrown out of coffee shops in Brooklyn, New York. It's not 1930's Germany. This is the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/SI8bia6bzR — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 24, 2026

Brad Lander has defeated Rep. Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, winning a closely watched race with backing from Mayor Zohran Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/2haxwLYxjT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 24, 2026

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Now that Dan Goldman isn't gonna be a Congressman anymore, he can go back to doing important things like apologizing on behalf of all men on national television. pic.twitter.com/5QVQ4YK9xQ — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) June 24, 2026

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