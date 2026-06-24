Chicago’s Mayor Just Got Busted for Lying About the City’s Green Energy Promises

It’s a day ending in ‘Y’ which means Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is focused on anything and everything other than cleaning up his crime-ridden, over-taxed city.

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Yesterday, he talked about the ‘transfemicide state of emergency’ he declared to address the singular death of a trans individual in the Windy City. He died from a domestic dispute with his boyfriend, and not ‘anti-trans violence.’

That came after a weekend in which three dozen people were shot and at least six were killed.

Now, Johnson is back and he’s lying about the city’s clean energy, quoting a post that 100 percent of city facilities use only renewable energy sources.

This just isn’t true, of course. Chicago is served by the PJM interconnected grid, which means that the breakdown of energy sources is actually not green. breakdown of energy sources is actually not green. In fact, 44 percent comes from natural gas, followed by 33 percent nuclear and 15 percent coal.

Just four percent is wind, with solar and hydro power being two and one percent, respectively.

If only you made a promise to improve the lives of Chicagoans — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2026

And kept it. If only.

lol. Chicago is disgusting. I am sad because we have family there but we no longer go. We meet in Wisconsin. You absolutely suck. — joyce d (@joycedw77) June 24, 2026

Welcome to the Dairy State. Chicago managed to lose the Bears to Indiana. May as well lose tourists to Wisconsin.

If only our communities and neighborhoods got this exact same 100% commitment when it comes to basic public safety and stopping the relentless gun violence. https://t.co/agRbecj53l — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) June 23, 2026

Johnson thinks jailing criminals and policing communities is ‘unholy,’ and he ended the ShotSpotter program, which has led to more preventable gun deaths. It’s easier to blame red states’ gun laws for his failures.

And it’s easy to lie about his accomplishments, because the Leftist media won’t fact check this or correct the record. People will simply believe that every government facility in Chicago is 100 percent green.

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