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Tipsheet

AAG McDonald Told the Nation Just How Much of Our Money Was Stolen by Healthcare Fraudsters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 24, 2026 9:00 AM
AAG McDonald Told the Nation Just How Much of Our Money Was Stolen by Healthcare Fraudsters
William Bortz, left, stands alongside his daughter, Ave Williams, at his senior living center, Friday, May 17, 2024, in San Diego. Bortz said criminals stole his family's nest egg of almost $700,000 in an elaborate scheme. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Yesterday, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that fraud charges had been brought against hundreds of defendants, all for various forms of healthcare fraud. That fraud cost American taxpayers at least $6.5 billion. 

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Colin McDonald, the Assistant Attorney General for the National Fraud Enforcement Division, joined Laura Ingraham to discuss the fraud and the announcement last night. 

“Take us into the nuts and bolts of this case,” Ingraham said. “How much money was stolen from the American people?”

“I think the American viewers would be shocked at the numbers that we are uncovering in our efforts here. The total number of cases here today was 455 charged defendants, reaching $6.5 billion in fraud," McDonald said.

"What we see in these cases, the common theme, is you have fraudsters masquerading as medical professionals who insert themselves into these medical programs and prey on unsuspecting health patients who are coming to them in their time of need," McDonald continued, "trusting the medical profession with their health and with their livelihood. And instead, they're walking into the den of a fraudster who are simply looking to take their personal information, take their name, and bill the taxpayer for services that were not needed to begin with or never, ever given. And what happens is the money racks up in incredible amounts, as you saw in some of the cases we had today."

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Related:

CRIME DOJ HEALTHCARE MEDICAID MEDICARE

"And yes, in the end, what do they spend it on? They're not spending it on groceries. They're spending it on Rolls Royces, Bulgari necklaces, and on luxury homes," McDonald said. "That's not what the American taxpayer signed up for, and today the American people saw the full might on the government come down on these fraudsters."

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