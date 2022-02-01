Without Evidence, Canadian Media Says Russian Agents Might Be Behind Truckers' Freedom Protest

Canadian truckers have had it with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. His government wants all truck drivers to be vaccinated. These workers are in a cab by themselves, but Trudeau’s initiative is in keeping with the COVID panic porn peddlers’ of wanting to jab everyone with the vaccine. Even our neighbors to the North have a breaking point with all this nonsense. We have therapeutics. We have vaccines. We have an arsenal to deal with symptoms of COVID. It’s endemic. It’s here to stay. We’re going to have to live with it. Most of us have already accepted that this is a new reality, except for the moon suit crowd. In the United States, I would say that three-fourths of the nation is already learning to live with the virus. The other quarter, the liberals, would rather we all live like them in total fear, 5 masks deep, and taking all the shots every three weeks. We’re done.

These truckers started a freedom convoy with their final destination set for the capital of Ottawa to protest the proposal. Trudeau was afraid of these working folks and fled to an undisclosed location and supposedly has COVID. I think he’s just a soy boy coward (via BBC):

It's been dubbed the Freedom Convoy, and it's got the country talking. The movement was sparked by a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border, implemented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government earlier this month. Upset with the new measure that would require unvaccinated Canadian truckers crossing the two nations' boundary to quarantine once they've returned home, a loose coalition of truckers and conservative groups began to organise the cross-country drive that began in western Canada. It picked up steam and gathered support as it drove east. Many supporters, already opposed to Mr Trudeau and his politics, have grown frustrated with pandemic measures they see as political overreach. Social media and news footage showed trucks and companion vehicles snaking along highways, cheered on by people gathered on roadsides and overpasses, often waving Canadian flags and signs disparaging Mr Trudeau.

We have come a long way, haven’t we? Mr. Trudeau has quickly gone from ‘thank a trucker’ to ‘screw those truckers’ (via NYT):

pic.twitter.com/6uGU4GHKZ0 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 1, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada on Monday lashed out at protests against pandemic restrictions over the weekend in Ottawa, chastising demonstrators for desecrating war memorials, wielding Nazi symbols and stealing food from the homeless. The protest was a culmination of a group of Canadian truckers and their supporters who drove from Western Canada to Ottawa to challenge government vaccine mandates. Speaking from self-isolation after he and two of his children tested positive for the coronavirus, Mr. Trudeau said he understood the frustrations of Canadians, exasperated by a pandemic that has taken a heavy toll. But he criticized the protesters for flying “racist flags,” hurling abuse at small business owners, spreading disinformation and, in one case, going to a homeless shelter in downtown Ottawa and demanding food. “There is no place in our country for threats, violence or hatred,” he said, adding that the convoy was not representative of a majority of truckers, 90 percent of whom are vaccinated.

Canada 'Freedom Convoy' appears peaceful and respectful despite Trudeau claim of 'hateful rhetoric' https://t.co/uxDShJKriT — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 1, 2022

Justin Trudeau called this man “racist” today pic.twitter.com/DMwMVfTxYM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 1, 2022

Yeah, again, let’s hold things for a bit regarding these supposedly unruly incidents at the protest. When the CBC starts hurling Russian agents and psychological operations being behind the freedom convoy—I’m not going to believe much from the mouths of the media or government officials.

Even up North, they’ve resorted to blaming the Russians for when their liberal leaders look like clowns. If racism cannot be used, blame the Russians. It’s the same playbook. The hats from this tin-foil were from the same sheet used by Hunter Biden to smoke his crack cocaine.