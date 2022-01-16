Why the Media Is About to Run Away From the Texas Synagogue Hostage Story

Rebecca covered this story last night. A madman held people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. For 12 hours, a gunman held four people including a rabbi hostage for over 10 hours at Congregation Beth Israel. It was a happy ending. The gunman is dead, and all the hostages were released unharmed (via NBC News):

All hostages have been released safely from a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area following a more than 10-hour standoff, and the man responsible is dead, according to local and federal law enforcement officials. A group of four people, including the rabbi, were taken hostage at about 10:41 a.m. Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas. The group of hostages were being held by a man demanding the release of a federal prisoner being held in North Texas who was convicted in 2010 of attempted murder in a terrorism-related case, officials said. One of the hostages was released shortly after 5 p.m. and FBI crisis negotiators continued to communicate with the man in the synagogue Saturday night. Around 9 p.m., the FBI's hostage rescue team breached the synagogue and rescued the hostages, Colleyville Police Chief Michael C. Miller said.

Now, here’s where the funny business begins—the FBI can’t say what the motive was regarding this attack. Seriously. This is the same FBI who said that the 2017 GOP congressional baseball shooting by a violent and dedicated leftist was not politically motivated. It’s a clown show, but one that will soon pack up shop. The name of the shooter has been revealed, and it’s not in keeping with the liberal media narrative. It’s not a MAGA supporter. It’s not a white nationalist. I know liberals were hoping it would be a white guy. It’s not (via WaPo) [emphasis mine]:

WATCH: As the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue developed on Saturday, Michigan's attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel, raised the possibility that white supremacists were behind the attack.https://t.co/iaLuQ2EGjw pic.twitter.com/Lu15hfIxmZ — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 16, 2022

The man who took a rabbi and other people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue Saturday night in an hours-long standoff with law enforcement has been identified as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Matthew DeSarno, the FBI special agent in charge of the Dallas field office, confirmed the identity of the Colleyville, Tex., hostage-taker in a statement sent to The Washington Post on Sunday. Authorities previously said the suspect had died. “At this time, there is no indication that other individuals are involved,” the statement said. President Biden condemned the events Sunday and said many questions remained. “This was an act of terror,” Biden told reporters during a visit to a Philadelphia food bank. The president said he had spoken with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the standoff at Congregation Beth Israel and that they were working to “address these types of acts.” Biden added that he did not have all the facts yet about how the hostage-taker had obtained weapons, the motive or why that specific synagogue was targeted.

I remember when the FBI also said the guy who shot up a group of elected Republicans — asking to make sure they were Republicans before trying to assassinate them — was not motivated by politics. https://t.co/rYunoIRMQo — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 16, 2022

Synagogue a totally random target?

Nobody believes this. Nobody. https://t.co/3BSnH8KWqs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 16, 2022

Parents at school board meetings are instantly labeled domestic terrorists in writing on official DOJ letterhead.



Armed guy takes Jewish hostages at synagogue during religious services demanding the release of an anti-Semitic convicted terrorist is a mystery they can't solve https://t.co/r24lOcHo30 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2022

Malik Faisal Akram doesn’t sound like the Amish. The liberal media cannot outright condemn radical Islam. When the second Capitol Hill attack occurred after the January 6 riot in the spring of 2021, the media ran for the hills when it was revealed that a Nation of Islam follower executed the assault that killed a Capitol Police officer.

BREAKING: A suspect who was shot dead by officers after taking four people hostage at a Texas synagogue has been named by the FBI as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram.



Don’t expect much here except for a lot of liberals being wrong about this attack.