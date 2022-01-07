NFL MVP Voter Apologizes Over Aaron Rodgers Remarks, But It's Not What You Think

Well, it is well that he did this given that what he said was monumentally stupid. Hub Arkush, a Chicago-based sportswriter and NFL MVP voter, was dragged through the mud for voicing how he intends to vote for the NFL’s MVP. He is decidedly not in the Aaron Rodgers camp. Why? Well, it’s probably because he’s not properly vaccinated or something. At least that’s what the future hall of fame quarterback said in response to Arkush’s remarks about him. Rodgers correctly called him a “bum.”

Arkush apologized yesterday…for voicing how he intended to vote (via Sports Illustrated):

Hub Arkush, a Chicago-based sportswriter and one of 50 Associated Press voters for the NFL MVP award, penned an apology for “some of the childish things” he said about Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday. The statement comes hours after he said on Chicago’s 670 The Score radio station that he “made a big mistake.” However, he said the error didn't have to do with the comments about Rodgers themselves, but rather that he “failed to respect” the cardinal rule of voting—not disclosing your plans prior to it being announced. “Most of the other 49 AP voters are acquaintances, many are friends, and the reason we are asked not to do what I did is it now puts undo pressure on some of them to comment, not comment, agree, disagree or take grief for doing the right thing and remaining silent,” Arkush wrote on Wednesday night. “Worse yet, I’ve apparently unleashed a small army of self-styled social media and talk radio experts who have no clue what they’re talking about to challenge the quality of the voting process and would attempt to invalidate any vote or thought process that doesn’t agree with their own. “A sign of the times I guess.”

Prior to this mea culpa of sorts, Arkush said, “I don't think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player.”

So, what, man? This is a sign of the times for sure, old man. No one cares if you’re the biggest jerk if you keep stacking wins. Winning beats ‘culture’ in today’s league. The New York Giants can learn from that. And what did Rodgers do to the fanbase other than give them another season of at least 13 wins, another division title, and a chance to play in the Super Bowl. He soared past the touchdown pass record set by Brett Favre this season. The Packers now have three consecutive seasons of 13 wins or more, a first in the NFL. You don’t get that without a superstar quarterback who does what every QB must do in the game: move the ball downfield. It’s the most important position in football. He is the MVP. And I hope he wins it all so he can further trigger his enemies in sports media.