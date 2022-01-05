What Aaron Rodgers Just Did Will Trigger the Entire Liberal Sports Media

I’m not a Packers fan, but what quarterback Aaron Rodgers said should make you one at least for this season. In fact, I want Green Bay to win the Super Bowl. I want Aaron Rodgers to get his second ring. I want him to win NFL MVP as well. Why? Well, one NFL MVP voter said he can’t vote for the future Hall of Fame quarterback because he’s not a good dude or something (via CBS Sports):

Hub Arkush, a Chicago sportscaster, analyst and executive editor of Pro Football Weekly, recently disclosed to 670 The Score in Chicago that there is no way Rodgers will earn his MVP vote this season. As for why that is, well, he has his reasons. "I don't think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player," Arkush said, via USA Today. "Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don't think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. And so, from where I sit, the rest of it is why he's not gonna be my choice."

Rodgers was asked about this and had a direct response. This guy is a “bum.”

Aaron Rodgers just teed off on the NFL MVP voter who said he wouldn’t vote for him because of off field issues. “He’s a bum…His problem is that I’m not vaccinated.” This is great, enjoy: pic.twitter.com/d1t3THdwZB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 5, 2022

Hell, I hope Green Bay wins the Super Bowl and Rodgers gets another honor: Super Bowl MVP. That will surely trigger the liberal sports media like no other.

The Green Bay Packers were part of the week one overreactions narrative set forth by the sports world at the start of the 2021 season. They got throttled by the New Orleans Saints. We’re they finished. No. As Rodgers noted after that game, it’s a long season. Now, the Packers have clinched their division. They’re playoff-bound with another season with 13 wins or more. Oh, that’s three consecutive seasons where Green Bay has won 13 games or more, a first in NFL history. Rodgers already surpassed the touchdown pass record set by Brett Favre.

This is all about his vaccination status controversy, which is Sesame Street compared to former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs who drove drive and killed someone. That is an off-the-field issue that’s a real issue. Ruggs is facing a lot of jail time and rightfully so. Rodgers’ vaccination story did nothing to stop the team from winning the NFC North again and placing themselves in the Super Bowl conversation.

Division champions, playoff-bound, another 13-win season—that’s what Rodgers gave to the Green Bay fanbase. This is the mother of all bad takes, especially since we’re talking about the most important position in the game.