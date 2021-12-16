Liberal Media

The One Thread That Shuts Down the Whole Circus Over These January 6 Texts

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

 We have text messages. The January 6 Select Committee got a trove of communications, thanks to Mark Meadows—Trump’s former chief of staff. Fox News hosts are featured. Trump’s son, Don Jr, is on there. The bombshell was here—and it was a total dud. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the GOP’s Judas, read off the communications as if this was some smoking gun. It wasn’t anything. It was a classic nothing burger. The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway had an epic thread on Twitter that shut this circus down. Our friends at Twitchy covered it as well. In all, all the texts showed was that there was no conspiracy. These people demanded Trump condemn the violence that erupted from this riot, which he did. Former Bush spokesperson Ari Fleischer also noted that the texts showed that the GOP was against the riot, as they were against all riots all summer during the 2020 election. Liberal America was very much the opposite and the fact that this couldn’t shake that narrative really got under their skin.

This is a witch hunt. Sorry, that’s all this is at its core. It’s something we’ve all known since day one, except Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Kinzinger is on his way out. His anti-Trump crusading on the Hill will be over as he’s calling it quits, leaving Liz the sole thorn in the GOP’s side unless she’s primaried out of the position. She’s already lost her leadership spot over these antics. Succumbing to a primary challenge would be fitting. She has made her stand. She will go down with the ship if needed—but the Trump element in the party is here to stay. If she can’t handle that—leave. Join the Democrats. They’re anti-Trump 24/7. This was never about principles. It was never about investigating what happened on January 6. It was about getting Trump and once again these clowns have got nothing. 

