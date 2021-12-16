The One Thread That Shuts Down the Whole Circus Over These January 6 Texts

We have text messages. The January 6 Select Committee got a trove of communications, thanks to Mark Meadows—Trump’s former chief of staff. Fox News hosts are featured. Trump’s son, Don Jr, is on there. The bombshell was here—and it was a total dud. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the GOP’s Judas, read off the communications as if this was some smoking gun. It wasn’t anything. It was a classic nothing burger. The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway had an epic thread on Twitter that shut this circus down. Our friends at Twitchy covered it as well. In all, all the texts showed was that there was no conspiracy. These people demanded Trump condemn the violence that erupted from this riot, which he did. Former Bush spokesperson Ari Fleischer also noted that the texts showed that the GOP was against the riot, as they were against all riots all summer during the 2020 election. Liberal America was very much the opposite and the fact that this couldn’t shake that narrative really got under their skin.

"We claimed there was a conspiracy to take over the government but our evidence shows the opposite: MAGA people urged POTUS to make a statement and then .... HE DID! Jail them all!" Dems' impeachment Hoax #3 being run by a deranged Liz Cheney who makes Adam Schiff seem competent. https://t.co/Bkwdz1D3vI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2021

I *love* how last night's big coordinated-with-media reveal was that there was definitely no insurrection, but there were people texting POTUS folks saying "this is bad, say something." And then POTUS saying something (and getting banned). Some real Columbos up there on the Hill. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2021

Democrats have gone from "grand insurrection conspiracy requiring us to violate civil liberties of peaceful Americans, seize private communiques, persecute people for 1st Amendment-protected activities, etc." to "no insurrection conspiracy and here are some texts proving that" — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2021

The real reason the left and the media are up on arms over some FOX hosts calling on Trump to stop the riot is because the left wants to paint the right as pro-riot. The texts prove the left wrong - and they can’t stand it. https://t.co/uassbD5UFk — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 14, 2021

It's an IQ test whether you accept this utterly deranged and stupid talking point that was coordinated by the media and other Democrats to push out tonight. Not that I actually believe people are claiming to believe it in good faith. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 14, 2021

pic.twitter.com/ONmhOIv4F8 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) December 14, 2021

This is a witch hunt. Sorry, that’s all this is at its core. It’s something we’ve all known since day one, except Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Kinzinger is on his way out. His anti-Trump crusading on the Hill will be over as he’s calling it quits, leaving Liz the sole thorn in the GOP’s side unless she’s primaried out of the position. She’s already lost her leadership spot over these antics. Succumbing to a primary challenge would be fitting. She has made her stand. She will go down with the ship if needed—but the Trump element in the party is here to stay. If she can’t handle that—leave. Join the Democrats. They’re anti-Trump 24/7. This was never about principles. It was never about investigating what happened on January 6. It was about getting Trump and once again these clowns have got nothing.