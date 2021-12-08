Is This the Most Nonsensical Headline Yet About the COVID Vaccine?

We’re all going insane. Before it was ‘get the shot or we’re all going to die’ when it came to COVID. Now, it’s ‘is it safe to hang around the…unboosted. Yes, the goalposts have moved. They’ve moved because we’ve reached the 70 percent benchmark. Remember that one? If we hit that number, we’re all good. Well, we did—months ago. Now, it’s all about the booster. The ‘experts’ have already said they’re going to change the definition of fully vaccinated soon. With the new Omicron variant, which isn’t more deadly than Delta, we now have to endure a new wave of hysteria, science fiction, and Fauci pontifications.

The Atlantic was the publication that posited the unboosted question, and then changed its headline because it was just ridiculously stupid (via Fox News):

I love this. I love it. Libs gonna keep whittling down their friend groups until they’re wearing tissue boxes as shoes, pissing in jars, and holding their knees and rocking back and forth alone on their living room floors https://t.co/Du98GrHnf8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 6, 2021

People who have only received two COVID vaccine shots are gross, and I'm grateful that the Atlantic stepped and bestowed them with a shameful new name -- the Unboosted -- while suggesting they perhaps must be shunned along with their even more filthy brethren: the Unvaccinated.?? pic.twitter.com/u6jrb9mtqm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 7, 2021

Pandemic of the Unboosted.



It has arrived. pic.twitter.com/Vzr370Yq2i — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) December 6, 2021

The Atlantic was ribbed after it changed an article originally titled, "Is it Safe to Hang Out with the Unboosted"’ to "How to Socialize Safely in the Booster Era," in a piece focused on how to deal with Americans who haven't had their coronavirus booster shots. […] Several other social media users, including former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright, mocked The Atlantic by coining the term, "Pandemic of the Unboosted." […] The article dives into what it means to be fully vaccinated, and how that has and will continue to change based on the CDC's booster shot recommendations. "Now what it means to be vaccinated encompasses much more variety," the article states. "Some people who have gotten their initial doses haven’t gotten a booster dose, and some people mixed and matched the brands of their first shots and their booster. What’s more, everyone is on their own personal timeline, depending on when they got their shots."

The panic isn’t meant to end. The fear isn’t supposed to subside. It’s meant to be endless. Anything that gives government legitimacy to keep emergency powers going will be nurtured and enabled. Democrats are just frustrated that we have vaccines for COVID. They hate that Florida is the land of freedom. They hate the easing of COVID protocols because it degrades what they really want: the voting regimes established illegally during the 2020 election that gave Democrats the advantage.

The other side of this is that the experts have so thoroughly destroyed their credibility on COVID—and they don’t even know it. We all saw how the medical class bent over to help Democrats and their media allies. We all see it. And that’s why we all hit the ‘mute’ button.

We need to worry about the ‘unboosted’ now. Can this clown show be over?