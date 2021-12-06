Trump on Gen. Milley: This Guy Is a F**king Idiot

Gen. Mark Milley did President Trump dirty. He went off the reservation telling his Chinese counterpart that he would give him a heads up should the United States decide to launch an attack in the waning days of the Trump administration. You see, he thought Trump would launch a war against China or something. He went outside the chain of command. He arguably committed treason. Even liberals were not too keen to give this man a pat on the back when his communications with the Chinese military were revealed. The View even described his antics as a coup. So, are we shocked that Trump took a blowtorch to him when at his recent gathering at Mar-a-Lago (via The Hill):

Donald Trump reflects on the moment he realized General Milley was a... pic.twitter.com/U408DvOa7a — MRCTV (@mrctv) December 6, 2021

President Trump just extemporaneously addressed 800 @TPUSA guests at Mar-a-Lago.



Amongst his comments:



- The Media are “crooked

bastards.”



- Mark Milley was a “f*cking

moron”



- “We’re not going to let

them steal 2022 or 2024!” pic.twitter.com/qNc3hbhM0W — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 5, 2021

Former President Trump on Saturday called Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley a "f---ing idiot" during an event at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday while talking about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. […] …on Saturday, Trump could be seen addressing a crowd and speaking about the military planes that were left behind when the U.S. pulled forces out of Afghanistan. Trump claimed that Milley told him that leaving the planes behind was cheaper than moving them to another country. "That's when I realized he was a f---ing idiot," Trump said, eliciting a wave of laughter from the crowd. Trump had apparently suggested filling the aircrafts with "a half a tank of gas" and moving them to Pakistan or back to the U.S.

Well, he’s not wrong. Milley and Mad Dog Mattis have both turned their barrels on Trump. They should also know that Trump will return fire—with brutal precision. Yet, more pressing is whether this man is going to run again in 2024. I’ll be happy with Trump running again. I’d be happy with Ron DeSantis as well. And while these moments are great fun—throwbacks to classic Trump moments—we need to start figuring out who is going to be our guy in the next presidential election.