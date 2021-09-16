Wait – 'The View's' Sunny Hostin Just Agreed...with Donald Trump?

Hell has frozen over. I’d never thought that The View’s Sunny Hostin, an unabashed liberal and anti-Trump co-host, would ever agree with the former president on anything. I mean, she’s ‘woke’ city, but I’ll give her some credit for not being so blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome on this one. She pretty much agreed that what Gen. Mark Milley did was treasonous concerning reaching out to his Chinese counterpart declaring that he would warn them if the US would ever launch an attack. He was worried Trump would start a war in the waning days of his administration. Granted, she did call Trump a disgraced, twice-impeached president. Whatever—that’s typical liberal discourse when talking about Trump. In fact, that’s rather tame. She added that while Trump was certainly capable of starting a war, it’s no excuse for what Milley did, noting that it was an attempted silent coup. She made these remarks during the September 15 broadcast of the show (via Daily Caller):

Sunny Hostin said Wednesday that although she believed former President Donald Trump posed a risk to the country, Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley had overstepped his boundaries. Hostin said on ABC’s “The View” that if Milley had gone outside the chain of command to warn China about Trump’s erratic behavior, as reported in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book “Peril,” the former president was right to call those actions “treason.” […] “I think that you break command in that way, you are committing treason. You’re going outside of the chain of command,” Hostin agreed. “I mean, I worked for the government for many years. It is sacrosanct to go within the chain of command.” Hostin said that she knows what Milley allegedly did was intended to prevent a war, but that wasn’t enough. “I think the former twice disgraced – twice-impeached, former disgraced president was perfectly capable of starting a nuclear war after his loss, but I think there’s just no excuse for a silent coup which I think that’s what that is,” she said.

Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman who was at the center of the second impeachment effort against Trump over the shoddy Ukraine quid pro quo arrangement that never happened also said that if these phone calls to China’s generals was true, Milley should resign. We just had the shambolic exit from Afghanistan where we left Americans stranded, and now this deep state episode from the Pentagon. The environment is ripe to ask for Milley’s resignation for sure, but Biden says he trusts the general. He trusts a general who would warn our enemies if we were going to attack them beforehand.

Does anyone else feel like building a fallout shelter right now?