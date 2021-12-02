Biden's World: UN Might Admit the Taliban into the Organization

In Joe Biden’s America, job creation slows, inflation rises, COVID deaths surpass that of 2020, and the border remains a total mess. In Biden’s world, terrorists are allowed to join the United Nations. He may not be pushing for it. He’s certainly doesn’t back it—but he created the conditions for it to happen. Joe Biden is the face behind the shambolic exit from Afghanistan that left hundreds of Americans trapped in that terrorist hell hole. He ripped the rug from under our European allies. He didn’t vet any of the Afghan refugees that fled the incoming Taliban armies. Biden said with confidence in July that the country wouldn’t collapse. In keeping with liberals being wrong on everything, by mid-August, Kabul had fallen to the Taliban. Now, Joe’s crew says they’re going to hold the Taliban to account. They’re watching them. Yeah, the Taliban knows this and doesn’t care. One thing is for certain: we’re out of there. There will be no re-invasion, so the Taliban can and has gone about murdering people who helped us over the past twenty years. Joe has probably forgotten that Afghanistan even happened. And now, the United Nations is mulling admitting this terror group into the ranks (via Free Beacon):

The United Nations is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider whether the Taliban should be allowed to join the international body and serve as war-torn Afghanistan's official representative at Turtle Bay. The United Nations Credentials Committee will meet to consider who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar, which experienced its own military coup in February and has been beset by violence since. Ghulam Isaczai, the former Afghan government's U.N. representative prior to the Taliban's takeover of the country, is still serving in his role, but the Taliban has chosen its own representative, Suhail Shaheen, to replace him. The Taliban has been vying for a seat at the United Nations after it deposed the former democratic government following the Biden administration's bungled military withdrawal from the country, which left hundreds of Americans stranded. If granted a seat, the Taliban will inherit Afghanistan's current seat on the U.N. women's rights commission, which is likely to rankle opponents of the terrorist group's admission. Former U.S. officials say a Taliban representative at the international body would further subvert its commitment to human rights and show the globe that terrorism is an effective tool in international diplomacy. The Taliban said it hopes to use its seat at the United Nations to address the world about its recent takeover of Afghanistan. The terrorist group, if admitted, would likely act as an ally to other rogue regimes that caucus at the United Nations, including China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela, among others

The UN sucks and can’t do anything. We all know this, and there have been other terrorists admitted into the organization as well. Libya under Qaddafi is a notable example. They also chaired the human rights council at one point which further magnified the UN as a total joke of a multinational body. Even with all their many, many flaws—it shouldn’t be a hard sell on this one. The UN doesn’t need more terrorists in there. Iran takes up that quota quite well, and they’re trying to build nuclear weapons. If the UN does approve the admission of the Taliban—it would be the most UN move once again showing how the body is inept, rudderless, and utterly asinine.