The Liberal Media Cries Racism After Kyle Rittenhouse Found 'Not Guilty'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 3:45 PM
Source: Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP

It's over. Justice has prevailed. Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges. After days of deliberation and questions from the jury, the verdict was read—and law and order has won. Rittenhouse was facing serious charges; the attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge alone carried a life sentence. Yet, the prosecution flubbed their case, made a series of rookie mistakes, and simply had their case blown up when star witness Gaige Grosskreutz admitted Rittenhouse shot him when he approached him with his firearm raised. It was a clear-cut case of self-defense. Period. 

Yet, the Left is reacting as if race was involved in this shooting. No—it was a white guy, who shot and killed two other white guys in self-defense. No black people were involved in this incident. No black people were killed, so please tell MSNBC Joy Reid that because she’s peddling a narrative that is not true. 

MSNBC also wondered if a federal prosecutor could step in and yank Rittenhouse back into court. 

On top of that, we have all these clowns saying we should send a prayer to the victims, Joe Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who were killed after they had attacked Rittenhouse and tried to kill him. Rosenbaum was a child rapist. Huber was a rapist and a wife-beater. I’m not crying about how they’re worm food now. 

And of course, CNN was skeptical of the verdict and the confirmation that Rittenhouse lawfully defended himself from these violent thugs.

