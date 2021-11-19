The Liberal Media Cries Racism After Kyle Rittenhouse Found 'Not Guilty'

It's over. Justice has prevailed. Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges. After days of deliberation and questions from the jury, the verdict was read—and law and order has won. Rittenhouse was facing serious charges; the attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge alone carried a life sentence. Yet, the prosecution flubbed their case, made a series of rookie mistakes, and simply had their case blown up when star witness Gaige Grosskreutz admitted Rittenhouse shot him when he approached him with his firearm raised. It was a clear-cut case of self-defense. Period.

Yet, the Left is reacting as if race was involved in this shooting. No—it was a white guy, who shot and killed two other white guys in self-defense. No black people were involved in this incident. No black people were killed, so please tell MSNBC Joy Reid that because she’s peddling a narrative that is not true.

CNN is still using skeptical language and tone when speaking about Rittenhouse justly using self-defense. pic.twitter.com/J4OkPZPnTN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 19, 2021

Hedging against a defamation suit? CNN tries to distance itself from the lies and false narratives they've peddled against Rittenhouse. "[People were] coming up with their own ideas of what has happened and that also has played out on social media," said Sara Sidner. pic.twitter.com/XKHXnRhcA1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 19, 2021

Sidner then pretends that the media didn't peddle the LIE that Rittenhouse brought the gun over state lines. "There's been a lot of social media and politicians talking about him bringing it over state lines ... [people] making up their own details in causes tensions to rise..." pic.twitter.com/VuG9sDYlw0 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 19, 2021

Cheers outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty. pic.twitter.com/LhQQSRrgiF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 19, 2021

While we’re out reacting and processing the Rittenhouse verdict, please spare a thought for the families of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who are mourning, and for Gaige Grosskreutz and Jacob Blake. There is nothing here but tragedy, and these families are in pain. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021

The gun was already in Wisconsin, he didn’t carry it across state lines. Did you even watch any of the trial? I’m sorry your narratives/lies just keep getting destroyed. https://t.co/bIGkmwY7tE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 19, 2021

Are you going to be okay? https://t.co/RCJFv8PzrI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 19, 2021

MSNBC Guest: "What some may take from this verdict is that vigilante justice prevailed. And that’s a serious public safety concern." pic.twitter.com/cTWYjJh14d — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2021

MSNBC really wants Kyle Rittenhouse to be tried again...



"I know there’s no double jeopardy in this country...but is it possible for this case to go federal? Could a federal prosecutor pick this up?" pic.twitter.com/MqgSCO2vAJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2021

This might be the most ridiculous reaction to the #KyleRittenhouse verdict yet. pic.twitter.com/sscgv2OTRl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2021

Things are getting TENSE outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.



"Piece of sh*t!"



"Go crawl back to the hole you came from." pic.twitter.com/LEmQ3xlfj1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2021

A guilty man just walked. #RittenhouseVerdict — a. rye (@angela_rye) November 19, 2021

MSNBC commentator: "Armed civilians are now a part of American life." Wow, what an entirely unprecedented development. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 19, 2021

Whiteness is state-sanctioned terrorism — James M. Thomas (JT) ?? (@Insurgent_Prof) November 19, 2021

MSNBC also wondered if a federal prosecutor could step in and yank Rittenhouse back into court.

On top of that, we have all these clowns saying we should send a prayer to the victims, Joe Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who were killed after they had attacked Rittenhouse and tried to kill him. Rosenbaum was a child rapist. Huber was a rapist and a wife-beater. I’m not crying about how they’re worm food now.

And of course, CNN was skeptical of the verdict and the confirmation that Rittenhouse lawfully defended himself from these violent thugs.