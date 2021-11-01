NBC News Triggered Over a Gun Manufacturer Selling Parts with 'Let's Go Brandon' Printed on Them

Liberal America has discovered what ‘let’s go Brandon’ means. They are way late, but they know, they’re appalled, and that should make you happy. To recap, let’s go Brandon is the…polite way of saying ‘f**k Joe Biden.’ Well, a gunmaker is now selling parts with that slogan on them, which has triggered NBC News to no end. I mean, just read this story and yes, it’s incoherent because as with most liberal media pieces, they get the gun lexicon totally wrong. NBC News even reached out to the Secret Service to see if this was viewed as a threat (via NBC News):

An MSNBC segment reports that Palmetto State Armory is selling "Let's Go 15" branded lower receivers.



The reporter says that "Biden" is next to the "automatic firing mode," and that he reached out to the Secret Service on whether this counts as a threat against the President. pic.twitter.com/kMI8fDf15q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2021

Gun dealers are marketing weapon parts and ammunition using a right-wing slogan widely understood as code for profanity directed at President Joe Biden. Palmetto State Armory, which operates a 12,000-square-foot gun store in Columbia, S.C., the state capital, is marketing a “LETSGO-15 Stripped Lower Receiver,” which is a part meant for an AR-15-style assault rifle. The product description on the company’s website says the fire selector on the weapon part features three modes: “’F@CK!’” (Safe), “’JOE!’” (Fire), “’BIDEN!’” (Full-Auto).” “Love how PSA is in touch with the current Let’s Go Brandon situation,” says one of the comments below the product description. “More than half of America and other parts of the world are chanting. The current administration is destroying our country.” The company did not respond to NBC News requests for comment. A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, which investigates threats against the president, declined to comment.

NBC News is now calling "let's go Brandon" a threat on the President's life and asking US Secret Service if they investigating. https://t.co/WRjIyCl41u — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2021

“Automatic firing mode”? Yeah, this is nonsense. First, automatic weapons are not readily available for civilian use. You need to pay for the tax stamp from the ATF, and the process takes months. Your name and firearm are also registered with the ATF as well. It’s all under the National Firearms Act.

Anyway, this piece is good for a laugh. They don’t know what to do with the ‘let’s go Brandon’ chant. They can’t stop it either.

To recap, this whole chant was made famous by NBC reporter Kelli Stavast. Stavast was interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown who had won Talladega when the very audible anti-Biden chant was heard in the background. Stavast tried to report that the crowd was saying “let’s go Brandon,” something that was simply indefensible to anyone who watched the clip.