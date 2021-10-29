One Anti-Trump Republican Calls It Quits...Because That's What These Folks Do

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) cried at the start of the January 6 commission. The select committee is supposedly looking into what caused the riot that day, but we all know it’s meant to get Trump again. It’s also another vehicle for Democrats to smear his supporters and keep the former president in the news amid a disastrous Biden presidency that simply cannot handle multiple crises. It won’t work as normal people have moved on with their lives and are more focused on Biden’s inflation crisis that’s killing families at the grocery store. I digress, sorry.

Kinzinger is on this committee, along with equally annoying Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), because he’s so principled. He’s putting country over party. And he’s so committed to it that he’s quitting. He’s not running for re-election, even though Illinois' redistricting didn't totally screw him over, maybe as a ‘thank you’ from Democrats for supporting Trump’s impeachment. He would have to face-off against fellow Republican Darin La Hood, however (via Politico):

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of the most prominent critics of former President Donald Trump in the House Republican Conference, announced Friday he won’t seek reelection next year. Kinzinger, one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the then-president in January after the riot at the Capitol, is the second member of that group to say he will retire from Congress, joining Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. Early Friday morning, Illinois’ state Legislature passed a congressional map that drew Kinzinger into the same district with another GOP incumbent, Rep. Darin LaHood, setting up a would-be primary matchup between Kinzinger and LaHood, a more reliable Trump ally in the House.

Kinzinger would rather quit than mount a primary campaign against a Trump ally. What does that say about the backbone of this slice of the party? Seriously. That’s why their numbers are few. They’re weak. Democrats have their own weak sauce ex-lawmakers as well. It impacts both parties equally, but it looks like Cheney’s Trump-bashing bud called it quits, making her the lone survivor…for now.

The good news is a more reliable Republican will occupy that seat. Bye, Adam.