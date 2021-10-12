We Don’t Need Your Permission: COVID Clown Offers Advice on Halloween Trick-or-Treating

Dude, go away. The more you talk the more hesitant people become regarding getting vaccinated for the coronavirus. The more you do television hits, the more people just tune out the whole pandemic—and rightfully so. We have three vaccines. COVID has a near 99 percent survivability rate. Over half the nation has been vaccinated. Tens of millions more have already had and recovered from the infection. There will be no more lockdowns. Sports stadiums are packed. It’s over. He’s just yelling into the air. The only people who listen are the coronabros and gals who would rather remain in total fear. These are the idiots who would wear four masks and bark like a dog it that were a true COVID recommendation.

Now, he says that it’s too soon to decide if we can see our families for Christmas. Who the hell does this guy think he is? First, what about Thanksgiving. Second, everyone is seeing their loved ones for Christmas. Sorry, Tony—you don’t have a say. You don’t have the authority. And we don’t need your permission, so you can also take your Halloween advice and shove it (via NY Post):

Children should be able to safely go trick-or-treating this Halloween since it’s outdoors, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. “You can get out there – you’re outdoors for the most part, at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating – and enjoy it,” the White House chief medical adviser said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I mean, this is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoy it,” Fauci said. He added that the activity is particularly safe for those children age 12 and older who are eligible for the vaccine and received it. “If you’re not vaccinated, again, think about that you’ll add [with immunization]: an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community. So it’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated,” he said. “But go out there and enjoy Halloween as well as the other holidays that will be coming up,” he said.

Oh, I’m sorry. I stand corrected. He said we should “go out there and enjoy Halloween as well as the other holidays that will be coming up.” So, has he halted his war on Christmas and Turkey Day? We’ll see. It’s funny how this 180-degree turn on COVID protocols over the holidays shifted as soon as Biden’s trash polls numbers from Quinnipiac were released, right?