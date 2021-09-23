Ocasio-Cortez Slapped with a Couple of Ethics Complaints After 'Tax the Rich' Stunt at Met Gala

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was already being dragged for attending the Met Gala. It’s a ritzy party for the rich who pay tons of money to attend this event where they can hang out with celebrities—and other rich people. She wore a white dress with “tax the rich” written on it. The tickets can be written off as charity on their taxes. It’s basically a tax haven event. The Washington Post Megan McArdle noted that, along with legions of others who pointed out the New York socialist’s attendance as sheer irony and a total lack of self-awareness. Individual tickets are $35,000. The price tag for a table is around $200-275,000. Now, AOC has been slapped with two ethics complaints, involving the taking of improper gifts and purchasing of access (via NY Post):

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was hit Thursday with another ethics complaint over her attendance at Monday night’s Met Gala, with a second conservative watchdog group claiming she violated House rules on accepting gifts. The complaint from the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) to the Office of Congressional Ethics alleged that Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) improperly accepted tickets from a table sponsor for herself and her boyfriend. House rules allow members to take free tickets to charity events directly from event organizers, and The Post reported Tuesday that AOC and boyfriend Riley Roberts were directly invited by the Metropolitan Museum of Art. […] The conservative American Accountability Foundation was the first to file an ethics complaint Tuesday, with its founder Thomas Jones alleging that while the event is hosted by the Met, “the Museum has ceded control over the invitations to a for-profit company, specifically Condé Nast, and to its Chief Content Officer, Anna Wintour.” Jones also claimed that Instagram “was able to purchase access to Representative Ocasio-Cortez that is unavailable to average citizens” by sponsoring a table at the gala.

Beyond the obvious irony on display here—my 5 year old has to wear a mask to school everyday https://t.co/U5NU5KS0UK — McMurphy Memes (@mcmurphy_pat) September 14, 2021

The essence of the Met Gala is that ultra-rich people pay huge sums to meet and be photographed with celebrities ... and then deduct their night out from their taxes. Why has no one pointed out that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore a "tax the rich" dress *to a tax shelter*? — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) September 14, 2021

Will this go anywhere? Probably not and her drumming on social media and elsewhere is probably the best we’ll get when it comes to accountability. It won’t hurt her stock. Her followers will forgive her. As of now, we should be onto the next fight, but the meme content mocking her attendance has been exceptional. On that front, keep them coming.