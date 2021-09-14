Yes, Ocasio-Cortez Really Wanted to Send This Message at a Ritzy Gala

It must be nice to be a Democrat, especially one that toes the far-left line. You can get away with anyone as well since the media will fawn over you. Hell, Hunter Biden can smoke crack cocaine, have sex with gorgeous hookers, have daddy Biden pay for it, and lose multiple laptops with highly sensitive information on them. There are no consequences. Now, this example isn’t as hardcore, but it’s something Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) would do. The woman once again set social media ablaze yesterday. She was invited to the ritzy Met Gala whose individual ticket price is around $30-35,000. Yeah, talk about an event for the people, right? It’s about the upper crust. It’s about the wealthy, powerful, and well-connected having a good time for themselves. AOC decide to don a dress with “tax the rich” on it. Yeah, she did this—and she didn’t wear a mask.

The tone-deaf messaging was not lost. “Tax the rich,” but also let me enjoy this party first. There are limousine liberals, but do we have Rolls Royce socialists now (via NY Post):

“Tax the Rich”……But first I’m gonna go have the time of my life partying with them all at the most extravagant over the top party of the year that is essentially a celebration of richness. pic.twitter.com/ZkSUnRkqGs — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 14, 2021

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who is the face of the Democratic Socialists of America — showed up to the glitzy Met Gala wearing a political message seemingly aimed at her fellow partygoers. Ocasio-Cortez wore a white gown by Brother Vellies with “Tax the Rich” in red letters splashed across her back and accessorized with a matching slogan on her bag to the America-themed ball. The 31-year-old rep, who is the darling of the far left, could have found a more receptive audience to her sartorial statement at a workers rally. The Met Gala is an exclusive event, which is a parade of millionaire pop stars, wealthy actors, trust fund society swans and members of the gliteratti. Indeed, for the 2021 Met Gala, individual tickets were $35,000 and tables started at $200,000, The Post has learned.

Holy crap…a table costs $200,000. Look, AOC can be a socialist. This is America. You can be wrong. The people who voted for Joe Biden certainly know that—but this sure seems like a Napoleon the pig ending here. The animals at Manor Farm couldn’t distinguish between the pigs and humans at the end. Are we having the same thing with these so-called socialists? Probably not—but this is some good entertainment since you cannot make this up. If AOC wanted attention, she got it. She always does.