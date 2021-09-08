Did You Catch the Obama Dividend That's Seen with the Newly-Formed Taliban Government?

The Taliban has formed a new government. It’s not to the Biden administration’s liking—not like that’s shocking—and nearly all top officials have ties to al-Qaeda. It’s back to business as usual. It’s also part of Obama’s legacy. Four of the five terrorists we released in exchange for a deserter and disgraced ex-Army Private Bowe Bergdahl are now part of the new regime. Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban-allied group after he intentionally deserted his post in 2009. The Obama administration was adamant that he served the US with “honor and distinction.” If that’s the criteria, we’re screwed. The man is a disgrace. That was made crystal clear when the circumstances of his disappearance were scrutinized. He was eventually charged with desertion in 2015. He pleaded guilty in 2017, where he was dishonorably discharged, his rank reduced to private (he was a sergeant), and his pay docked $ 1,000 a month for ten months. He did not serve one day in prison. Meanwhile, to get him back, Obama let loose terrorists that are now helping to govern Afghanistan. In a way, Obama played a part in building this new body of terrorists (via Fox News):

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions to Khairullah Khairkhwa, Norullah Noori, Abdul Haq Wasiq, and Mohammad Fazl; all of whom were released in a 2014 deal between the Obama administration and the Taliban to free Bergdahl, whom the Taliban had held as a prisoner since 2009. On Tuesday, the Taliban announced that Khairkhwa would serve as acting minister for information and culture, Noori would serve as acting minister of borders and tribal affairs, Wasiq would serve as acting director of intelligence, and Fazl would serve as deputy defense minister.

Wasiq will reprise his role as the Taliban's intelligence director, previously serving in the role prior to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America. U.S. intelligence agencies determined that Wasiq had close tied to al Qaeda while he was serving in that position at the time.

It's the Obama dividend reloaded regarding our hasty retreat from Afghanistan. Then again, are we shocked that terrorist we captured and then released went back to the business of…terrorism? Now, they’re government officials. And Democrats wonder why they’re not really trusted as much as Republicans on issues of national security.