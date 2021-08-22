With That Staggering Figure, How Could You Not Question the 2020 Mail-In Voting Process

We all know there was funny business during the 2020 election. There is no way 81 million Americans voted for Joe Biden. You’ll never convince me otherwise. The 2020 election was not fair, and Democrats knew how to exploit the COVID crisis to set things in motion. Secretaries of State cannot just change election laws willy nilly. They need the state legislatures to sign off on changes. In Pennsylvania and Michigan, such tweaks were executed without approval from their respective state legislatures for an obvious reason. They were Republican majority bodies. The team gathered to argue the election discrepancies was not good to say the least. The Democrats were able to run out the clock and here we are. So, are you shocked that there are millions of mail-in ballots that are just missing? They’re gone. Around 15 million votes cannot be accounted for. (via Daily Signal):

Almost 15 million mail-in ballots were unaccounted for in the 2020 presidential election, and more than a million more ballots were undeliverable, according to a new study. The Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative watchdog group on election integrity, released a research brief Wednesday assessing the effect of mass mail-in balloting in an election with a close presidential race in key battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin. “These figures detail how the 2020 push to mail voting needs to be a one-year experiment,” J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, said in a public statement. The report found that 1.1 million mail-in ballots were undeliverable for various reasons. Election officials rejected another 560,814 mail-in ballots. Another 14.7 million mailed ballots met an “unknown” fate, the report says. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential race with an Electoral College victory of 306 to 232 after winning Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin by 0.6 percentage points or less. A Washington Post analysis in February found that flipping fewer than 43,000 votes across those three states could have changed the election outcome. In the nationwide popular vote, Biden received 81,268,924 votes to Trump’s 74,216,154—a margin of 7,052,770 votes.

It goes beyond that. The GOP was incredibly close to winning everything in 2020. We’re less than 100,000 votes from a unified GOP government, a second Trump term, and a raging river of liberal tears. That Washington Post analysis added that the GOP was 32,000 votes shy of retaking the House and only needed a mere 14,000 votes to keep the Senate. Those aren’t massive shifts. Prior to the 2020 election, in the last four, around 28 million votes were lost.

Questions abound, my friends. Questions abound.