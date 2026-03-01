Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei

This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN
This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on...
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran.
Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on...
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
VIP
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
The USCCB Is Wrong About Birthright Citizenship
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 19 Years Over Alleged $4M Romance, Business Scams
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 19 Years Over Alleged $4M Romance, Business Scams
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI Agent
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI...
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many...
VIP
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Reports 3 Soldiers Killed in Action, 5 Seriously Wounded in Operation Epic...
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death of the Ayatollah
Iranian State Media Issues Threats Against Trump in Pitiful Response to the Death...
Tipsheet

Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 01, 2026 1:30 PM
Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The opening wave of strikes conducted in Operation Epic Fury have resulted in the deaths of the vast majority of the Iranian regime's top leadership. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that a new leadership council “has begun its work” in choosing a new leader for the Persian state, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

An interim head-of-state has already been announced, with Ayatollah Alireza Arafi taking the clerical reins as the country steps up its war footing against the United States, Israel, and their growing number of coalition partners. He has been elevated as the religious representative on the new Iranian Leadership Council that will deliberate on who will officially take over. The other representatives include President Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i.

Recommended

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN ISLAM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI MASOUD PEZESHKIAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

Arafi had previously served on Iran’s Guardian Council, an extremely powerful group with massive influence over the politics of the Iranian state, and is a preeminent religious figure amongst the Shiite Muslims.

The finalization of the selection process is estimated to be completed in the next one to two days. There have only been two Supreme Leaders in the history of the Islamic Republic.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran. Amy Curtis
This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN Matt Vespa
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering. Matt Vespa
F-35s Take Out Iranian MiGs for First Air-to-Air Kills in Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
The Iranian Airstrikes Created a Tale of Two Liberal Media Reactions. It Was Quite Entertaining. Matt Vespa
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran. Amy Curtis
Advertisement