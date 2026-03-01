Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei

The opening wave of strikes conducted in Operation Epic Fury have resulted in the deaths of the vast majority of the Iranian regime's top leadership. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that a new leadership council “has begun its work” in choosing a new leader for the Persian state, according to the Associated Press.

An interim head-of-state has already been announced, with Ayatollah Alireza Arafi taking the clerical reins as the country steps up its war footing against the United States, Israel, and their growing number of coalition partners. He has been elevated as the religious representative on the new Iranian Leadership Council that will deliberate on who will officially take over. The other representatives include President Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i.

Arafi had previously served on Iran’s Guardian Council, an extremely powerful group with massive influence over the politics of the Iranian state, and is a preeminent religious figure amongst the Shiite Muslims.

The finalization of the selection process is estimated to be completed in the next one to two days. There have only been two Supreme Leaders in the history of the Islamic Republic.

