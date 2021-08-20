Here's the Key Memo on Afghanistan That the Biden White House Ignored Last Month

What a mess. What an absolute mess. It’s a total fiasco. Everything the Biden team campaigned on in 2020 has been burned to ash. Diplomacy is back, they said. Nope, he left our allies in Afghanistan in the dark. The French, the British, the Australians—they’re all livid about this shambolic retreat. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was called the White House. They didn’t respond to him for over 36 hours. I thought the adults were in the room. I thought they were back, right? Biden hasn’t taken any questions. He thought he could just ignore this at the outset. His own press secretary was on vacation as Afghanistan collapsed. And after initial remarks, he shuffled away back to Camp David. Incompetence thy name is Joe Biden.

It’s clear that there was no real plan to leave. They just set a date and hope no chaos would ensue. No plans to destroy weapons caches all over the country. No plan for an orderly exit. None. Biden insisted that the Afghan army was strong, that the government wouldn’t collapse, and that this wouldn’t be like Saigon 1975. He was wrong on all fronts. Now, we have tens of thousands of Americans trapped in Afghanistan—and we have no plan to get them out. Okay, we’re staying until they’re all evacuated, sure—but we all know that more time and troops are going to be needed to successfully pull this off. Right now, we’re trusting the Taliban, a terror group, to keep our citizens safe as they try to make it for the airport in Kabul. And now, we have news that there was a key memo sent last month that detailed a rapid collapse of the country that the Biden administration ignored. In fact, this cable from the State Department Joe said Saigon 1975 wouldn’t happen—this memo said that could happen (via WSJ):

An internal State Department memo last month warned top agency officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the U.S.’s Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the document. The classified cable represents the clearest evidence yet that the administration had been warned by its own officials on the ground that the Taliban’s advance was imminent and Afghanistan’s military may be unable to stop it. The cable, sent via the State Department’s confidential dissent channel, warned of rapid territorial gains by the Taliban and the subsequent collapse of Afghan security forces, and offered recommendations on ways to mitigate the crisis and speed up an evacuation, the two people said. The cable, dated July 13, also called for the State Department to use tougher language in describing the atrocities being committed by the Taliban, one of the people said. […] State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to address the cable, but told The Wall Street Journal that Mr. Blinken reads every dissent and reviews every reply.

Who’s to blame here. Throughout the summer, we knew this could happen. We were sold snake oil instead. And what about contingency plans. The Biden clown troops said they had developed many, but also nixed ones that could have addressed trapped Americans. There weren’t any. Biden is disengaged. He can’t lead. He cannot do the job. He just wanted to leave, screw everything else. And this is how we got here. The media, the Democrats, and even former Obama officials are slamming Biden’s call here. and this guy honestly thought he could get away with not speaking about it with up to 15,000 Americans trapped in the country.

Very presidential, Joe.