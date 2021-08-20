EVERYONE Shot Down Biden's Claims In Wobbly Afghanistan Address

Spencer is probably through a few cases of whisky after covering the State Department, Pentagon, and White House’s scrambling over the collapse of Afghanistan. It’s gaslighting gone wrong. It’s a failure, just like Biden’s policy in the region. We have Americans trapped behind enemy lines. That’s one of the many examples that expose the Biden White House as being wholly unprepared for this crisis. And now we know that there were multiple intelligence reports and State Department memos that warned that the nation was on the verge of hell on Earth as the Taliban rapidly gained strength. Land gains were inevitable, and the Biden policy folks didn’t take it seriously. Biden’s team even tried to hide in the bunker when Kabul fell to the Taliban. Biden and his press secretary, Jen Psaki, were on vacation.

Fox News' @JenGriffinFNC on President Biden's speech:



"I'm having a hard time digesting what we heard because I couldn't fact-check it fast enough in real-time because there were so many misrepresentations of what is happening on the ground." pic.twitter.com/hoj2TAoltT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2021

Reporter:



"Defense Secretary Austin just now, in a briefing call with House lawmakers, said that there were reports of Americans being beaten by the Taliban in Kabul. Is the U.S. military under orders to stay at the airport and not go protect them?" pic.twitter.com/Du9NLvnocV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2021

They were shamed into addressing the public. And ever since then, it’s been a trainwreck. From the White House to State, and finally the Pentagon. Today, Biden said our disastrous withdrawal didn’t hurt our credibility, that our allies weren’t mad at us, and that al-Qaeda was no longer in the country. Wrong on all fronts. He also said that it was easy to get to the airport. Not the case. And who undercut Biden’s speech? The Pentagon:

.@JenGriffinFNC: "What is your current estimate for how many Al Qaeda are in Afghanistan?"@PentagonPresSec answers there's no exact estimate, but they know Al Qaeda, ISIS have a presence.



GRIFFIN: "But the president just said that there's no Al Qaeda presence in Afghanistan?" pic.twitter.com/VkjfFnOFmF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2021

Just minutes after President Biden failed to offer any real explanation for why things have gone sideways in Afghanistan amid the U.S. withdrawal, Pentagon officials proved that much of what Biden told the American people was untrue. That or Biden is entirely unaware of critical information regarding what's going on in the world. Despite standing at the President's side while Biden declared "we know of no circumstance where American citizens, carrying an American passport" have had trouble getting to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly told members of the House of Representatives that Americans are in fact being beaten by the Taliban in Kabul.

And the State Department:





In fact, Biden’s speech was so riddled with errors that EVERYONE was calling him out. From ABC News to even CNN, reporters from all over were debunking Biden’s claims of calm and order amid total chaos:





Biden is a liar, but he can’t hide in the basement on this one.