Afghanistan

EVERYONE Shot Down Biden's Claims In Wobbly Afghanistan Address

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 9:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
EVERYONE Shot Down Biden's Claims In Wobbly Afghanistan Address

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Spencer is probably through a few cases of whisky after covering the State Department, Pentagon, and White House’s scrambling over the collapse of Afghanistan. It’s gaslighting gone wrong. It’s a failure, just like Biden’s policy in the region. We have Americans trapped behind enemy lines. That’s one of the many examples that expose the Biden White House as being wholly unprepared for this crisis. And now we know that there were multiple intelligence reports and State Department memos that warned that the nation was on the verge of hell on Earth as the Taliban rapidly gained strength. Land gains were inevitable, and the Biden policy folks didn’t take it seriously. Biden’s team even tried to hide in the bunker when Kabul fell to the Taliban. Biden and his press secretary, Jen Psaki, were on vacation.

They were shamed into addressing the public. And ever since then, it’s been a trainwreck. From the White House to State, and finally the Pentagon. Today, Biden said our disastrous withdrawal didn’t hurt our credibility, that our allies weren’t mad at us, and that al-Qaeda was no longer in the country. Wrong on all fronts. He also said that it was easy to get to the airport. Not the case. And who undercut Biden’s speech? The Pentagon:

Just minutes after President Biden failed to offer any real explanation for why things have gone sideways in Afghanistan amid the U.S. withdrawal, Pentagon officials proved that much of what Biden told the American people was untrue. That or Biden is entirely unaware of critical information regarding what's going on in the world.

Despite standing at the President's side while Biden declared "we know of no circumstance where American citizens, carrying an American passport" have had trouble getting to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly told members of the House of Representatives that Americans are in fact being beaten by the Taliban in Kabul.

And the State Department:


In fact, Biden’s speech was so riddled with errors that EVERYONE was calling him out. From ABC News to even CNN, reporters from all over were debunking Biden’s claims of calm and order amid total chaos:


Biden is a liar, but he can’t hide in the basement on this one.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Leaked Memo Shows Why So Many European Allies Are Pissed At Biden Over Afghanistan

Matt Vespa
FOX News' Aishah Hasnie: Afghan Civilians are 'Waiting for Their Death Sentence' Following Taliban Takeover
Landon Mion
Florida DOE Says School Districts Must Drop Mask Mandate or Lose Funding
Landon Mion
NYC Councilman Has an Interesting Explanation for Why New Yorkers Need to Show ID with Vax Cards
Julio Rosas
Senate Republicans to Biden: Use 'All Means Necessary' to Bring Americans Home
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Nikki Haley Has a Warning For Biden on Recognizing Taliban as Legitimate
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular