Bill Maher Delivers One of the Most Devastating Attacks Against the Left Yet

Bill Maher was confident that Donald Trump would lose the 2024 election. He was wrong, but he didn’t take to TikTok and cry about it like the hordes of unhinged progressives who had their worldview shatter before their eyes. Was this a winnable election? Sure, but when you have a dementia-ridden candidate who later got replaced by an even more braindead option with a horrid message that never resonated—how can we be shocked that Kamala lost to Trump in a blowout?

The scary thing is that liberals thought Kamala could win with their hyper-whiny, condescending voter outreach, which tried miserably to tell voters how to think and what to feel. If liberals knew anything about American history, they’d see that move always failed, starting with the British. Maher mentioned that his side needs to learn why they lost, create a program that people want to join, and not sit there like some philosopher-king whose feet should be kissed at their mere presence.

It's amazing how an election loss, even as big as this one, still doesn't put a dent in the thinking that lost it. pic.twitter.com/6yjqldcDhQ — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 16, 2024

Liberals may think Trump voters are stupid, but as the comedian noted, they don’t hold a monopoly on it. Liberals wore masks two years after the pandemic ended, wore ‘queers for Palestine’ t-shirts, and can’t define what a woman is, opting for the more PC term ‘person who menstruates.’ Rep. Seth Moulton had a top aide quit because he said, as a father of two daughters, he’s uncomfortable with them playing against someone considered formerly male.

The line that best describes Maher delivered the Democrats toward the end of his New Rules segment, which may be one of the best: “Democrats have become like a royal family that, because of so much incest, has unfortunately had retarded children.”

Maher added that the first step for Democrats to start winning again is not to make voters want to punch them in the face. The comedian said he’s infuriated at the Democrats and their exclusionary, anti-common-sense ethos, which led them to lose everything on election night.

It was an incisive and brutal takedown of the Democratic Party that has become, in the words of Mr. Maher, “retarded.”