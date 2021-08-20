Afghanistan

Pentagon Confirms Biden's Either Lying to the American People or Incompetent

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 3:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pentagon Confirms Biden's Either Lying to the American People or Incompetent

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Just minutes after President Biden failed to offer any real explanation for why things have gone sideways in Afghanistan amid the U.S. withdrawal, Pentagon officials proved that much of what Biden told the American people was untrue. That or Biden is entirely unaware of critical information regarding what's going on in the world. 

Despite standing at the President's side while Biden declared "we know of no circumstance where American citizens, carrying an American passport" have had trouble getting to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly told members of the House of Representatives that Americans are in fact being beaten by the Taliban in Kabul.

The two possible explanations are that either Joe Biden is so far outside the main current of information in his administration that he doesn't know what is happening to Americans trapped in Afghanistan, or that he just lied to the American people with a straight face from the East Room of the White House. Clearly, Biden's word is only as good as the Taliban's with whom Biden says an agreement has been reached to allow Americans safe passage. 

Another claim Biden made in his remarks was that al-Qaeda is gone from Afghanistan. But Pentagon Press Secretary, immediately following Biden's remarks, said the opposite in telling a reporter that al-Qaeda is still in Afghanistan. 

Again, which is it? Does Joe Biden not know the countries in which al-Qaeda members exist, or did he lie about the future of a renewed al-Qaeda threat in Afghanistan?

The fact that the commander in chief could stand before the American people and apparently lie about what's going on while assuming no one would bother to check his facts suggests again that Joe Biden simply does not give a rip about the reality in Afghanistan and is just hoping that his liberal media lapdogs will go along with what he says. 

Already, though, he's being fact-checked – and not just by who you'd expect. No, in addition to Fox News, a reporter with ABC News — yes the same ABC News that got caught editing its recent interview with Biden to cut some of his gaffe-iness — said "the reality and the rhetoric" from Biden "are miles apart."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

CNN Reporter Chooses the Perfect Word to Describe Biden's Disastrous Exit from Afghanistan
Matt Vespa
Heartwarming Photo Shows US Marine Taking Care of Afghan Infant During Chaotic Evacuation
Julio Rosas
French Forces Doing Something in Afghanistan that Biden Officials Said Could Not Be Done
Matt Vespa

Biden's Truth-Challenged Speech Fails to Restore Confidence
Spencer Brown

As His Presidency Crumbles, Joe Biden Cancels His Vacation to Delaware
Spencer Brown

The Woke Left Strafes Air Force Academy
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular