WaPo Calls Out Dem Bob Casey for Trying to Overturn PA Senate Race

The Washington Post's left-leaning editorial board published a scathing article about Pennsylvania Democrats who voted to count invalid ballots during the Senate race recount between Bob Casey (D-PA) and his Republican challenger, Dave McCormick.

Titled “Democrats thumb their nose at the rule of law in Pennsylvania,” accused Casey and his Democrat allies of scheming the election integrity laws to count invalid provisional ballots that favored Casey.

The mere attempt to defy judicial rulings is corrosive to democracy and invites similar behavior in future elections. Democrats would surely protest if a Republican commissioner made the same statement to justify tipping the scales for their party’s Senate nominee — and they would be right. Elections need rules established in advance of the voting, and those rules must be applied equally and consistently. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, by the way, includes five justices elected in partisan elections as Democrats and just two elected as Republicans. Even if that partisan balance were reversed, however, the court’s authority would be equally legitimate.

The race has been called for McCormick by several outlets, including the Associated Press and Decision Desk HQ. The Republican has also been attending Capitol Hill meetings and has an office. However, Casey has refused to concede.

The Pennsylvania race is currently in the middle of a recount, which is required under the state’s election law if a race is decided by less than half of a percentage point.

The WaPo op-ed admitted that Casey "almost certainly lost the race," accusing Democrats of being sore losers— “especially if they want to continue claiming theirs is the party of democracy.”

HBO’s Bill Maher attempted to defend Casey’s recount demand, saying that “one side accepts election losses and one side doesn’t.”

“You know that if Trump had lost this election, right now, we would be talking about the votes that are still coming in in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and he’d be in the courts, and we would just be all in a tigger,” Maher said.