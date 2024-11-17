Oh, If This Is What Schumer Wanted to Do, Republicans Should Nuke the...
WWIII: Biden Authorizes Ukraine to Use U.S. Long-Range Missiles to Target Inside Russia

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 17, 2024 3:40 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Defiant President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-provided long-range missiles on Russian territory after vowing to rush funding for the foreign country before he left office. 

On Sunday, Biden announced a sudden policy change that allowed Ukraine to use Army Tactical Missile Systems, ATACMS, which will likely be used against targets in Russia. Previously, the U.S. restricted Ukraine from striking Russia. 

On the same day, Russia launched one of its most significant missile and drone attacks, targeting Ukraine's power grid with more than 200 missiles and drones. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that Ukraine having the authority to use U.S.-provided missiles would result in America and NATO being “in the war.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been persistent in getting the U.S. to drop the restrictions. However, the Biden Administration claimed the policy shift would escalate the ongoing war. Instead, Ukraine used domestically produced drones and missiles to carry out long-range strikes on Russia. 

The sudden policy change comes just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump will assume office. 

Trump has vowed to end the war and bring peace between the two countries. He said he could have the war ended before he even takes office. 

