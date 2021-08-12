PolitiFact Gets Taken to the Woodshed Over Fact Check About Texas Democrats Being Subject to Arrest

So, remember the Texas Democrats who fled the state to avoid passing a voter integrity bill? They chartered a private jet to DC. They advocated for HR 1 which was an election bill that would tilt all elections in Democrats’ favor—and they brought COVID to the Hill while they were at it. And after all that, they didn’t get anything done but show the whole nation that they’re just a bunch of crybabies. When they can’t win, they flee. Now, some Democrats in this circus act have absconded to Portugal. It’s one of the most embarrassing political stunts in recent memory. Can they be arrested? Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said absolutely, but of course—PolitiFact was there to ‘fact check’ the Texas Republican:

.@SenTedCruz said "there is clear legal authority to handcuff and put in leg irons legislators that are trying to stop the legislature from being able to do business." False. There is no legal clarity. https://t.co/E5TnK9KOQG pic.twitter.com/dxBk9obLR1 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 16, 2021

.@SenTedCruz said "there is clear legal authority to handcuff and put in leg irons legislators that are trying to stop the legislature from being able to do business." False. There is no legal clarity. https://t.co/E5TnK9KOQG pic.twitter.com/dxBk9obLR1 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 16, 2021

"There is clear legal authority to handcuff and put in leg irons legislators that are trying to stop the Legislature from being able to do business," Cruz said in a hallway interview. And that "clear legal authority" is explicitly expressed in the state constitution, a fact he learned 18 years ago when state Democrats made their last exodus to thwart a GOP-backed congressional redistricting effort. […] Cruz said that there is "clear legal authority to handcuff and put in leg irons legislators" who break quorum. The Texas House Rules states that absent lawmakers can "be sent for and arrested, wherever they may be found." But, because absent lawmakers aren’t charged with a crime, it’s unclear how the use of the word "arrest" should be interpreted in this context. This is because no Texas court has reviewed how this provision is to be enforced. Thus, there is no legal clarity. We rate this claim False.

Well, this fact check was taken out behind the barn and shot as Texas’ Supreme Court gave the green light to arrest the Texas Democrats who fled to DC:

The Texas Supreme Court voided a lower court’s temporary restraining order that blocked the Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan’s authority to arrest and detain the Democratic representatives who fled the state for D.C. in July. Phelan and Gov. Greg Abbott had asked the court to step in on Monday to overturn the protection order for the lawmakers who broke quorum over a GOP voting bill, arguing the Texas constitution grants the House the right to compel “the attendance of its members.”

Katie wrote yesterday that the warrants are out.

The Texas Supreme Court denied Democrats' request to overturn my veto of the Legislature's funding because the Democrats walked out on doing their job.



Contrary to Democrats & pundits, my veto was legal.



Now it's time for Democrats to return to work.https://t.co/5WrR7DLztY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 10, 2021

Motion passes 80-12 for sergeant at arms to retrieve absent House members and bring them to house floor under warrant of arrest if necessary. The house stood at ease when they came in, so there was no roll call. Unclear how many members are here - could be more than 92. #txlege pic.twitter.com/rnc23PruGN — Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) August 10, 2021

House sergeant at arms just delivered a warrant for Ina Minjarez at her Capitol office. They’re walking around to the offices of all 52 House Dems with warrants delivering them now. #txlege pic.twitter.com/cYtF6CDO60 — Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) August 11, 2021

So, yeah—the fact-checkers were wrong again. Just like how they were wrong about the Wuhan lab leak. Do these guys get tired of having their faces broken by stepping on rakes? I guess not.