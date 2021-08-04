Texas Democrats Have Fled to a New Location

Two weeks ago a number of Democrat legislators fled Texas, leaving behind their responsibilities to taxpayers, and flew to Washington D.C. on a private jet. They did so to dodge a vote on election integrity legislation.

During their time in the nation's capitol, they've met with a number of congressional Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris. After flying maskless on their flight (after all, they had Miller Lite to drink), six Texas Democrats tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

Not only did the Texas Dems cause an outbreak, they likely helped pushed DC into the "substantial" zone that caused DC's indoor mask mandate under this new guidance.



To reach "substantial", states have to be at 50 cases/100K over 7 days. DC is at 52.



Send thanks to @TexasHDC https://t.co/VJy61wqmNR — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 27, 2021

Now, two Democrats from the delegation have fled to another city. This time, for vacation.

From the Texas Tribune:

The Texas House Democratic Caucus could not account Tuesday for two of the members who broke quorum and fled for Washington, D.C. over Republicans' priority elections bill, while a Texas Monthly reporter said the members were on vacation in Portugal. State Reps. Julie Johnson of Farmers Branch and Jessica González of Dallas were not with other House Democrats on Tuesday in the nation's capital, according to a person familiar with the situation. On Tuesday evening, Texas Monthly reporter Jonathan Tilove tweeted that he "can confirm [Johnson] and her wife & [González] and her fiancé are in Portugal for a vacation they had been planning, with non-refundable tickets, for a year-and-a-half."