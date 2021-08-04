Texas

Texas Democrats Have Fled to a New Location

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Aug 04, 2021 12:15 PM
Source: Scott Gordon NBC5

Two weeks ago a number of Democrat legislators fled Texas, leaving behind their responsibilities to taxpayers, and flew to Washington D.C. on a private jet. They did so to dodge a vote on election integrity legislation. 

During their time in the nation's capitol, they've met with a number of congressional  Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris. After flying maskless on their flight (after all, they had Miller Lite to drink), six Texas Democrats tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus. 

Now, two Democrats from the delegation have fled to another city. This time, for vacation. 

From the Texas Tribune

The Texas House Democratic Caucus could not account Tuesday for two of the members who broke quorum and fled for Washington, D.C. over Republicans' priority elections bill, while a Texas Monthly reporter said the members were on vacation in Portugal.

State Reps. Julie Johnson of Farmers Branch and Jessica González of Dallas were not with other House Democrats on Tuesday in the nation's capital, according to a person familiar with the situation. On Tuesday evening, Texas Monthly reporter Jonathan Tilove tweeted that he "can confirm [Johnson] and her wife & [González] and her fiancé are in Portugal for a vacation they had been planning, with non-refundable tickets, for a year-and-a-half."

Most Popular