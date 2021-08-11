It’s Official: Arrest Warrants Have Been Issued for Texas Democrats

The Texas Supreme Court ruled earlier this week law enforcement has the authority to arrest Democrat legislators who abandoned their posts last month and flew to Washington D.C. on a private jet. Two of them continued onto Portugal for vacation, citing non-refundable plane tickets. They fled the state in order to avoid a vote on election integrity legislation.

During their time in D.C., they met with a number of high profile Democrats on Capitol Hill and Vice President Kamala Harris. Seven of them then tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

The Texas Supreme Court denied Democrats' request to overturn my veto of the Legislature's funding because the Democrats walked out on doing their job.



Contrary to Democrats & pundits, my veto was legal.



Now it's time for Democrats to return to work.https://t.co/5WrR7DLztY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 10, 2021

Today, warrants were officially issued for their arrest by the House sergeant at arms.

Motion passes 80-12 for sergeant at arms to retrieve absent House members and bring them to house floor under warrant of arrest if necessary. The house stood at ease when they came in, so there was no roll call. Unclear how many members are here - could be more than 92. #txlege pic.twitter.com/rnc23PruGN — Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) August 10, 2021