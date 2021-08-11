Voter ID

It’s Official: Arrest Warrants Have Been Issued for Texas Democrats

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
It’s Official: Arrest Warrants Have Been Issued for Texas Democrats

The Texas Supreme Court ruled earlier this week law enforcement has the authority to arrest Democrat legislators who abandoned their posts last month and flew to Washington D.C. on a private jet. Two of them continued onto Portugal for vacation, citing non-refundable plane tickets. They fled the state in order to avoid a vote on election integrity legislation. 

During their time in D.C., they met with a number of high profile Democrats on Capitol Hill and Vice President Kamala Harris. Seven of them then tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus. 

Today, warrants were officially issued for their arrest by the House sergeant at arms. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Black ATF Agent Says David Chipman Falsely Accused Him of Cheating
Rebecca Downs

Why a Black Principal in Atlanta Was Slapped with a Federal Discrimination Lawsuit
Matt Vespa
School Board Attendees Erupt into Applause as Clay Travis Denounces School Masks
Rebecca Downs
Senate Passes Tom Cotton's Amendment to Prohibit Federal Dollars From Funding CRT
Zach Bauder
24 State Attorneys General Urge Supreme Court to Overturn Roe v. Wade
Madeline Leesman
Federal District Judge Rules Several Indiana Abortion Laws 'Unconstitutional'
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular