Biden Again Calls for Gun Bans

Leah covered this in late July, but Joe Biden is at it again when it comes to his campaign to strip law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment rights. Of course, he says he doesn’t want to take away people’s guns but check out what he said during a CNN town hall event last month. The man literally came out for a ban on handguns, which has always been super unpopular, by the way:

Biden: “Whether it’s a nine millimeter pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push the elimination of a sale of those things. But I’m not likely to get that done in the near term.”



He wants to ban hand guns. A complete demolition of the 2nd Amendment. pic.twitter.com/LeV8yCW9zO — DaybreakInsider (@DaybreakInsider) July 22, 2021

The statement came after an audience member asked how he planned to address gun violence at the federal level “to actually bring about change and make our local cities safer.” “I’m the only guy that ever got — passed legislation when I was a senator to make sure we eliminated assault weapons,” Biden responded. “The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous.” “I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things, but I’m not likely to get that done in the near term,” Biden added.

You’re damn right it won’t get done, Joe. It’s unconstitutional. And yesterday afternoon, Joe reiterated his plan to ban firearms that he feels are so-called assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. You already know the standard for the latter, which is any magazine that holds more than ten rounds. By lumping all firearms that take magazines that hold more than ten rounds onto his list, Joe has called for a gun ban that goes beyond handguns now. He's being honest with himself it would seem about the items he wants to remove from law-abiding Americans' homes because you know that's coming. No way this doesn't come without some mandatory registration or turnover period.

?????? @JoeBiden again calls for ban on "assault weapons" and "high-capacity magazines," which he claims includes all rifles AND pistols that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.



"It doesn't violate anybody's Second Amendment rights..." pic.twitter.com/8PO3HlohgI — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) August 3, 2021

He’s already trying to lay the groundwork for that with his soft run on banning pistol stabilizing braces which on its own would be the nation's largest gun confiscation and registration event ever...until the real Biden firearms ban is attempted on the Hill. The ATF's regulatory tweak with pistol braces could place around 10-40 million Americans in legal jeopardy, and it will do nothing to enhance public safety.

Recommended Unfair Competition John Stossel

Initially, the pro-Biden lackeys at Politifact tried to defend the president by saying he didn’t call for a handgun ban initially and were rightfully mocked. They’re coming for your private property. It’s a fact.