Politifact Busted For Totally False 'Fact Check' on Biden's Gun Grab

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 12:00 PM
During a town hall with CNN this week, President Joe Biden said handguns should be banned

“The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous," Biden said. “I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things."

But Politifact, which claims to be an objective fact checking organization, rated the claim Biden said he would ban handguns "false." 

They're getting called out for the absurd, completely false rating.

