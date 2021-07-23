Politifact Busted For Totally False 'Fact Check' on Biden's Gun Grab

During a town hall with CNN this week, President Joe Biden said handguns should be banned.
“The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous," Biden said. “I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things."
There it is. Biden outright says he wants to ban handguns.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 22, 2021
He also says crime is down, which is an utterly insane lie.
But Politifact, which claims to be an objective fact checking organization, rated the claim Biden said he would ban handguns "false."
.@HouseGOP said @JoeBiden "wants to ban handguns."— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 22, 2021
He doesn't. He wants to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Neither would touch the most popular handguns.https://t.co/Ro3WOpJcZn pic.twitter.com/K7gdpvg1oL
They're getting called out for the absurd, completely false rating.
PolitiFact are partisan liars.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 23, 2021
Biden explicitly said, about “9-mm PISTOLS” that can fire large-capacity magazines: "I’m continuing to push to ELIMINATE the sale of those things."
House GOP was RIGHT when it said Biden wants to ban handguns. PolitiFact dishonestly added “all.” https://t.co/LENDapEl8e
Fact Check Fact Check: False @CamEdwards https://t.co/vkGwR7w7d8— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 23, 2021
Fellas, is the Glock 19 a popular handgun? https://t.co/m40bbafhVB— Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) July 22, 2021