Biden Just Said He Wants to Ban Handguns

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

During a CNN town hall on Wednesday, President Biden said he is “continuing to push” for a ban on weapons that can fire multiple rounds, including handguns.

The statement came after an audience member asked how he planned to address gun violence at the federal level “to actually bring about change and make our local cities safer.”

“I’m the only guy that ever got — passed legislation when I was a senator to make sure we eliminated assault weapons,” Biden responded. “The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous.”

“I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things, but I’m not likely to get that done in the near term,” Biden added.

House Republicans vowed to never let Biden get away with stripping Americans' Second Amendment rights. 

Most Popular