House GOP Leader McCarthy Has a Great Word to Describe GOP Traitors Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney

This isn’t shocking. We all knew that Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) would probably be the top picks to sit on this January 6 clown committee that’s about to start. They’re the two of the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans on the Hill. They would rather get their media hits on CNN or MSNBC than work to win elections for the GOP. They have no qualms about stabbing the GOP base in the back repeatedly. They think they’re principled. They’re not. They’re morons who are unaware that their participation gives Democrats the talking point that this is bipartisan. Now, we all know it’s not. An anti-Trump Republican is no better than a Democrat, and the extent to Liz Cheney’s mental malfunction is based on her belief that this committee is going to be non-partisan. I mean, this is ‘laugh or cry’ territory. These two are not the faces of the GOP. Adam Kinzinger may think that he is, but I’m sure he was able to assess his position when he tried to boot GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy post-January 6 only to drop the plot…when no one wanted to join this idiotic effort.

Now, with Pelosi tapping Kinzinger to serve on this freak show of a committee, and Liz was already a willing participant. There’s the ‘Republicans In Name Only (RINO)’ pejorative, but Mr. McCarthy has a more damning one I think (via CBS News) [emphasis mine]:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mocked Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger Monday as "Pelosi Republicans" Monday over their appointment to the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol assault. A small number of Republicans are pushing for Cheney and Kinzinger to be punished for agreeing to serve on the select committee, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy's picks for the committee and McCarthy in turn said no Republicans would serve on the committee if all five of the men he chose could not. Pelosi then selected Cheney and Kinzinger to join Democrats on the committee. McCarthy made the comments to reporters ahead of an event in the White House Rose Garden. Asked if the two Republicans will face consequences for serving on the select committee, McCarthy responded, "We'll see." Pelosi dismissed McCarthy's shot at the two outspoken Republicans. "I don't care what he said," she told CBS News.

I like it. McCarthy has floated stripping Cheney of her assignment on the House Armed Services Committee. After this spat, he should. Cheney has already been booted from her leadership post after she refused to shut the hell up about Donald Trump and January 6. She’s a cancer in the locker room. She deserved to go. But even if she’s removed from Armed Services, she’s still there to cause trouble. The best way to remove Liz is to vote her out in a primary. We’ll see what happens, but that ‘Pelosi Republican’ line will be popular with base voters who hate what’s going on with this witch hunt that will only seek to smear Trump and his supporters as domestic terrorists. Somehow, this will help the party, according to Cheney and Adam. I think it will only help Democrats as they prepare to build something of a fortified line to help blunt their expected 2022 midterm losses. I guess Liz and Adam decided to lend a hand in that effort.