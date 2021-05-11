An Anti-Trump Republican Plotted to Get Rid of Kevin McCarthy. Here's Why It Didn't Last Long.

I mean, these folks truly are addicted to dying on the moral victory battlefield. They’re eager to be sacrificed…so the other side will like them. Stop. Democrats and liberals are not your friends, and you torching your career only means there will be one less Republican on the Hill. They don’t care about you. That seems to be an obsession with what’s left of the anti-Trump wing in the GOP. They spit in the faces of the party base but ingratiate themselves to liberals on CNN, MSNBC, and elsewhere. And they’re too stupid to know that they’re being used by these networks to fan the flames of the false narrative of a GOP civil war. If there was one, we already had our Appomattox moment. It was when Trump won the 2016 nomination, the general election, and solidified his position as leader of the party.

You already know who in the GOP doesn’t get that the party has undergone a massive renovation. They’re the ones who get media hits on liberal networks and keep embarrassing themselves with ludicrous schemes, like Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) wanting to boot Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Yes, you read that right. The plot didn’t last long. I think you can guess why (via The Hill) [emphasis mine]:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Monday he huddled with some GOP colleagues after a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 to discuss forcing a vote of no confidence in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Kinzinger abandoned the idea after it didn’t get much traction, but the revelation underscores how furious some Republican lawmakers were with McCarthy as he endorsed then-President Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Kinzinger’s account comes on the same day McCarthy announced that he had scheduled a vote for Wednesday to boot GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (Wyo.) from the No. 3 leadership post for continuing to speak out against Trump’s false claims about the election. “I actually thought the person that should have their leadership challenged was Kevin McCarthy after Jan. 6. Because that's why this all happened,” Kinzinger said during a Zoom event with the National Press Club. “I was considering, you know, having a vote of no confidence against Kevin, and our feeling was no, let's move on. We're gonna vote to impeach the president; we need to move on,” he said.

Way to spin this, by the way, guys. “The revelation underscores how furious some Republican lawmakers were” with McCarthy. Please. You just wrote that no one wanted to get behind this shoddy and insane idea of booting McCarthy.

The real revelation here is that the anti-Trump GOP found out how little influence it has and the only way for them to stay relevant is to b**** and moan on CNN. These are politicians, and they crave power. If Adam had the support, you bet he would have made a move. These folks want to purge Trumpism from the GOP but don’t know we’ve already taken over the House. Also, who are these people? Adam Kinzinger is the next chapter of the GOP? Nope. It’s a motley crew of losers and has-beens who make up the anti-Trump wing. I would loop in others, but they’re already Democrats. They need to grift and pay the bills.

I just find it funny how these people think they’re the future of the GOP. They’re cancer. And they must be excised. We’re starting hopefully on Wednesday when Liz Cheney is kicked to the curb from leadership.