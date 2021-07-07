Raytheon Employees to be Subjected to Some Hellish Woke Nonsense with New CRT Training

Raytheon has caved to the "woke" Left. It's happened. And now its employees will be subjected to hell because critical race theory training is coming. Bashing white people is on the list. Intersectionality is also on the list. Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute had a lengthy thread of what is to come for these poor employees of the nation's second-largest defense contractor. They've already divided the employees into groups based on race. Raytheon's CEO had launched an anti-racist campaign last summer. This is the next stage of evolution.

But back to Raytheon's seven circles of "woke" hell that will be waiting for its employees.

SCOOP: Raytheon, the nation's second-largest defense contractor, has launched a critical race theory program that encourages white employees to confront their "privilege," reject the principle of "equality," and "defund the police."



Let's review the internal documents.?? — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Last summer, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes launched the Stronger Together campaign instructing employees on "becoming an anti-racist today." He signed a corporate diversity statement and then asked all Raytheon employees to sign the pledge and "check [their] own biases." pic.twitter.com/GacZYK4gIr — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Raytheon tells employees to "identify everyone's race" during workplace conversations. Whites must "listen to the experiences" of "marginalized identities" and should "give [those with such identities] the floor in meetings or on calls, even if it means silencing yourself." pic.twitter.com/fPMsfll43k — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Raytheon has segregated employees by race and identity groups for black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ, and other intersectional categories.



This is a slide from a recent seminar on "Developing Intersectional Allyship in the Workplace." pic.twitter.com/70MswsabxD — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Next, Raytheon explicitly instructs employees to oppose "equality," defined as "treating each person the same . . . regardless of their differences," and strive instead for "equity," which "focuses on the equality of the outcome." pic.twitter.com/t1IWkHcAGw — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

"Whites must acknowledge that their own discomfort is 'a fraction' of their black colleagues,' who are 'exhausted, mentally drained, frustrated, stressed, barely sleeping, scared and overwhelmed.'"

Oh, and here's the grand finale:

Wokeness has infected the liberal media, the Democratic Party, college campuses, big tech, corporations, sports, the Pentagon, and now the guys who keep our arsenal well-stocked.

God help us all.

But maybe it'll be like Coca-Cola. They got "woke," but it went flat quickly. One can hope, I guess.