Coca-Cola Is Forcing Their Employees to Chug Down Seminars on How to be 'Less White'

What in the fresh hell is this? This is a taste of Joe Biden’s America—and it’s quite nasty. The political correctness mobs, the seminars, the pseudo-intellectual race theories—they’re all trickling through and it will take brave whistleblowers to expose this nonsense. Take the Coca-Cola company. It’s soda. It’s delicious. And it’s being tainted by this left-wing crapola. An internal whistleblower at the company sent screenshots to Dr. Karlyn Borysenko, a YouTube vlogger and psychologist, who did a deep dive into this seminar from hell.

I mean, the screenshots are enough to make you puke. Coca-Cola apparently wants their white employees to be “less white.” What does that entail?

?????? BREAKING: Coca-Cola is forcing employees to complete online training telling them to "try to be less white."



These images are from an internal whistleblower: pic.twitter.com/gRi4N20esZ — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

For people asking to verify this, the course is publicly available on @LinkedIn: https://t.co/T2mmXTACeJ



You can see for yourself. The Coca-Cola icon is in the top right hand corner on some of the images because they're using LinkedIn content for their internal platform. — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

It means white folks need “to be less oppressive, less arrogant, less certain, less defensive, less ignorant, and be humbler.” Oh, and I forgot that they should listen, believe, break with apathy, and break with white solidarity. I’m adopted and apparently, I was raised by white devils.

Somehow whites were always arrogant, oppressive, and ignorant. Isn’t that racist? I mean, I’ve encountered people of color and other Asians who were all of those things—arrogant, defensive, ignorant, oppressive—and I just thought they were total a-holes. In fact, regardless of race, that’s what you are when you embody a lot of these…so-called problems, I guess. This isn’t a racially exclusive issue. It never was, until woke morons decided to make all things bad a ‘white people problem.’





I’d rather chug bleach than be forced to endure this lefty re-education. To channel my Asian heritage, I’d rather light myself on fire like the Buddhist monk in the streets of Saigon than be subjected to this propaganda.