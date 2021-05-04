Why Woke Coke Has 'Gone Flat'

Coca-Cola disappointed millions when it was leaked that their employees were undergoing woke retraining. Oh yeah, the “be less white” nonsense was plastered all over the slides in these trainings that were leaked by a whistleblower.

“Understanding what it means to be white.”

“What it means to be racist.”

?????? BREAKING: Coca-Cola is forcing employees to complete online training telling them to "try to be less white."



These images are from an internal whistleblower: pic.twitter.com/gRi4N20esZ — Karlyn Borysenko, most dangerous knitter alive ?? (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

For people asking to verify this, the course is publicly available on @LinkedIn: https://t.co/T2mmXTACeJ



You can see for yourself. The Coca-Cola icon is in the top right hand corner on some of the images because they're using LinkedIn content for their internal platform. — Karlyn Borysenko, most dangerous knitter alive ?? (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

Coke was going full woke. That was in February. In January, the company’s then-general counsel wanted a racial quota system.

Now, there’s a pause. The reason is just delicious. You cannot make it up. Talk about getting your face broken by a social justice warrior boomerang. The general counsel is gone. The regime he tried to establish—the racial quotas—might have run into trouble with federal law. Yeah, you heard that right. To be less racist, the protocols proposed might have classified as discriminatory (via NY Post):

Coca-Cola has paused its controversial diversity plan — that included penalties on outside law firms if they failed to meet racial diversity quotas — after intense backlash. The pause comes after the orchestrator of the plan, Coke’s former general counsel Bradley Gayton, abruptly resigned last month after less than a year on the job and as criticism of the quotas mounted. Some questioned whether Gayton’s policies violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says employers can’t treat people differently based on their race. Scott Leith, a spokesman for Coke, said Gayton’s replacement, Monica Howard Douglas, is now reviewing the plan.

It’s the typical liberal tale. We must be racist to be less…racist. It never works.