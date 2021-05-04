Coca-Cola

Why Woke Coke Has 'Gone Flat'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: May 04, 2021 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Why Woke Coke Has 'Gone Flat'

Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Coca-Cola disappointed millions when it was leaked that their employees were undergoing woke retraining. Oh yeah, the “be less white” nonsense was plastered all over the slides in these trainings that were leaked by a whistleblower. 

“Understanding what it means to be white.” 

“What it means to be racist.”

Coke was going full woke.  That was in February. In January, the company’s then-general counsel wanted a racial quota system. 

Now, there’s a pause. The reason is just delicious. You cannot make it up. Talk about getting your face broken by a social justice warrior boomerang. The general counsel is gone. The regime he tried to establish—the racial quotas—might have run into trouble with federal law. Yeah, you heard that right. To be less racist, the protocols proposed might have classified as discriminatory (via NY Post):

Coca-Cola has paused its controversial diversity plan — that included penalties on outside law firms if they failed to meet racial diversity quotas — after intense backlash.

The pause comes after the orchestrator of the plan, Coke’s former general counsel Bradley Gayton, abruptly resigned last month after less than a year on the job and as criticism of the quotas mounted.

Some questioned whether Gayton’s policies violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says employers can’t treat people differently based on their race.

Scott Leith, a spokesman for Coke, said Gayton’s replacement, Monica Howard Douglas, is now reviewing the plan.

It’s the typical liberal tale. We must be racist to be less…racist. It never works.  

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Tries to Tamp Down CDC, Teacher Union Scandal
Katie Pavlich
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Backlash Has Begun
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Washington, D.C. Police Department Is Hemorrhaging Officers Amid Rising Crime Rates
Julio Rosas

McCarthy Says House Republicans Are Losing Confidence in Cheney. Here's Her Response.
Leah Barkoukis
Photos: Joe Biden's Bizarre Mask-Wearing Decisions
Guy Benson
Texas Dem Who Called Tim Scott an 'Oreo With No Principles' Resigns as County Party Chair
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular