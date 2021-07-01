Ex-COVID Testing Czar: Yeah, This Virus Most Likely Escaped from a Lab

China ordered the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to delete key data on COVID from its database in June 2020. It is yet another piece of this ongoing narrative that points to the COVID pandemic being the fault of Chinese scientists. It came from a lab. We have video of Wuhan lab technicians not handling bats properly; they are getting bitten, and blood is all over the place. Staffers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology also were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms in November 2019. That December, lab samples were destroyed. Now, new analyses from experts show that this virus was probably man-made.

In one study that was ignored by the mainstream press, British professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen said that the virus is not natural, but their research shows the Chinese reverse engineered strains to make it seem like it came naturally from bats. And then, there's the Chinese defector, a top-level intelligence official, who has further information on not just COVID but also China's spy operations here and its bioweapons program. The request to delete data that was sent to the NIH only fuels more speculation.

Hey, to all the liberal media folks, if you can't trust a totalitarian regime when it comes to transparency, who can you trust? I tell you, we either have some gullible reporters in these newsrooms or ones that simply cannot grasp history.

We were right about the lab leak. It's not a debunked theory, and the media's knee-jerk position to always go against Trump has led to many instances of their faces being smashed on the pavement. This is probably one of the worst, though nothing compares to the Russia collusion hysterics.

And finally, we have Trump's ex-COVID testing czar, Admiral Brett Giroir, saying this viral fiasco emanated from a Wuhan lab. Jerry Dunleavy of the Washington Examiner has more:

The COVID-19 testing czar for former President Donald Trump says the “most likely” origin for the pandemic was an accidental escape from a Wuhan lab, testifying Tuesday as one of four expert witnesses during a House Republican effort to get to the bottom of how the coronavirus emerged. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary of health and a member of Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, said: “I assess that the most likely origin was an accidental infection of laboratory personnel from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with secondary transmission to the local population and subsequent spread to hundreds of millions of people around the world.” Giroir, a former four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, spoke Tuesday as part of a panel organized by House Republicans on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. “There is now an increasing body of circumstantial evidence pointing to a lab leak origin of the virus,” Giroir said. “The bottom line is: I believe it’s just too much of a coincidence that a worldwide pandemic caused by a novel bat coronavirus that cannot be found in nature started just a few miles away from a secretive laboratory doing potentially dangerous research on bat coronaviruses. Sometimes, the most obvious explanation is indeed the correct one.”

These facts were initially ignored, by the way. The media did their job in smearing and muzzling anyone who even thought COVID came from the Wuhan lab. If this hearing had occurred a few months ago, Mr. Giroir would have been subjected to a hatchet job. Any mentioning of him on social media scrubbed. For an industry that claims to be about "facts first," it sure loves to wallow in pure myth or detached reality.